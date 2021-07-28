China triggers $ 1 trillion market collapse and it’s just beginning

People walk past a sculpture by artist Chen Wenling at the headquarters of Ant Group Co. in Hangzhou, … [+] China, March 24, 2021.

Qilai Shen / Bloomberg



The first real crisis in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tenure came in the summer of 2015, when Shanghai stocks collapsed.

A 30% drop in the market in a matter of weeks has also started to hit Wall Street stocks. This put Xis’ team on top emergency mode. He did everything he could: cut interest rates; the relaxation of leverage limits; reduce reserve requirements; stopping initial public offers; the closure of thousands of publicly traded companies from trading; let bettors use apartments as collateral to buy stocks; calling on the average Chinese to buy the market out of patriotism.

It worked too. In the years that followed, the market took off. In 2018, Shanghai stocks were added to the MSCI index as Beijing increasingly opened up channels for international investors to bet on China Inc.

Considering the chaos of 2015 and China’s success in going beyond it, why is Beijing pushing the market back to the brink?

This is indeed a fair description of recent events in China. Beijing’s unexpected role as a market wrecking ball arguably began in November, when regulators across the country abandoned what would have been the largest initial public offering in history.

Pull the mat under the $ 37 billion IPO Jack Mas Ant Group had planned to leave investors surprised and confused. At the time, Chinese regulators claimed they had put the brakes on Ant out of caution. They needed the right mix of regulations to reduce systemic risk to the financial system.

Fair enough. But it’s a coincidence that Mas’s IPO was canceled 10 days after he berated Beijing in a speech. In addition to saying that public banks have a pawnshop mentality, Ma complained that Chinese regulators do not understand the Internet.

The weeks and months that followed saw Xis’ team crack down more broadly. Chinese great technology. It is written between the lines in bold the feeling that the Chinese rulers do not want the country to be dominated by internet monopolies like the United States is, for better or for worse.

Yet the way Beijing goes about it has a vibe of throwing out the baby with the bathwater. Take the recent Didi Global fiasco.

A mobile phone shows the Didi Dache app with taxis in Beijing on June 19, 2014.

Simon Song / South China Morning Post via Getty Images



On June 30, Didi raised $ 4.4 billion in a New York IPO, giving China’s response to Uber a market value of around $ 68 billion. A few days later, regulators stepped in to remind investors who the boss was. They forced app stores to remove Didi and stepped up a cybersecurity investigation that allegedly focused on the use of Didis’ data.

Just as investors were trying this state intervention, the Chinese government went after $ 120 billion private lessons sector, demanding that it become a non-profit. The move out of nowhere has wiped out billions of dollars in value to a slew of Chinese listed companies.

Tech stocks pulled back along with the education sector as Tencent was forced to give up its exclusive music label rights. Regulators said they had only just realized that the tech giant they believed could violate antitrust laws.

The cumulative effect of the movements in recent months is more than $ 1,000 billion in losses sometimes only in tech and education stocks since February. The Hang Seng Technology Index in Hong Kong is also in shock.

Beijing’s scattered approach in hitting some of the fastest growing sectors of the economy risks pushing back foreign investors that a group China claims to woo. The result could be an exodus of foreign capital as investors lose faith in Xiconomics. Really, who would be confident betting on a big Chinese IPO in the coming months?

It’s hard not to conclude that Xi has decided that capitalism is not fair to China. The leadership of the country is effectively nationalizing some flourishing sectors or leaping in that direction and dictating what can be done with the profits. Adam Smith left the building when the Xis team told Alibaba Group and Tencent how to reinvest their earnings. Or, the strong arming the food delivery giant Meituan to increase wages.

A capitalist system would use taxes and other incentives to induce companies to change their behavior. In Xis China, it seems there is less of a strategy to elevate one’s corporate game than an official whim that eliminates billionaires who have attained too much power and influence.

As its network spans from tech and real estate to food delivery and education, investors are thinking more about the next struggling sector than China’s rapid growth. Beijing’s Healthcare Focus Next?

The stated rationale for what is coming continues to evolve. Initially, it was a question of limiting the risks. Then it was about China avoiding a future in which tech giants dominate the economy in the way Facebook and Google do in America. Now the spin is that China’s Big Tech Putsch is about the yawning wealth gap.

Fair enough. But the more China eliminates founding billionaires who innovate and create new, well-paying jobs, the harder it could be for a heavily state-owned economy on its own to narrow the gap between rich and poor. Xi really has a plan here, he might want to let foreign investors know what it might be.