President Jokowi: It is no longer time for ASN to be served





Jakarta – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the Civil State Apparatus (ASN) must change and apply good work ethics, not at the time when the ASN is served, dressed as officials of the colonial era. Jokowi advised ASN to be able to provide the best service to the community. He also recalled that the current operating mode of ASN must not resemble the ASN of the colonial era. “ASNs are not civil servants who genuinely ask to be served, who are disguised as civil servants from the colonial era. This is no longer allowed. This is no longer the time. Every ASN must have a soul to serve and must help the community, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi also said that each ASN is now facilitated with the authority and resources provided by the state. Therefore, these authorities and resources must be used responsibly and with great loyalty to government, nation and state. ASN is not an office that asked to be served in style like the office of the colonial era, it can no longer be its time. “In addition to maintaining a harmonious community life. And in a world full of upheavals, capacity and skills building as well as the ability to adapt to change are an absolute value for ASN ”, he declared. On the other hand, he realizes that there are many state problems which cannot be solved by certain ministries or institutions. Therefore, Jokowi stressed, there must be collaboration between institutions and ministries so that they can create the best solution. Currently, Jokowi said, there has been disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the industrial revolution in his remarks at the XVII Campus Convention and the XXIII Rectors’ Forum annual meeting. “The Covid-19 pandemic is a series of disruptions, adding to the disruption that was previously triggered by Industrial Revolution 4.0. The changes in the socio-cultural landscape, the changes in the economic landscape, the changes in the political landscape have undergone major changes due to industrial revolution 4.0 ”, said Jokowi. In the era of Industrial Revolution 4.0 as it is today, Jokowi said technology is an important part. He then gave the example of a trade that has grown to e-commerce then the banking world which now has various types of e-payment. In addition, he also asked universities to adapt to all these changes. According to him, students and teachers should be able to benefit from these changes in the teaching and learning process. “The Covid-19 pandemic is also a test of our resilience, a pressure test of the extent to which we are able to cope with this very strong pressure, to test our resilience in all areas, as well as to test the harshness of our educational world, ”Jokowi says. []

