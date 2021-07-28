“The victim is never responsible,” said Prime Minister Imran when asked about his controversial comments on rape





Another interview with Prime Minister Imran Khan, another journalist asking him about his controversial rape remarks which drew much criticism.

Not once, but twice this year, the Prime Minister of this country has expressed deeply problematic views on rape.

The first time around, he oversimplified the reasons that led to the rise in rape and sexual abuse by linking such cases to the rise of “vulgarity”.

The second time around, he made matters worse.

This time, however, he got it right and said that the victim was never, ever to blame.

“Anyone who commits rape, only and only that person is responsible. So let’s be clear about it,” the Prime Minister said during his appearance on PBS NewsHour.

“No matter how provocative a woman is or what she wears, the person who commits the rape, she is fully responsible. The victim is never responsible.”

To finish. But we hope that in the next interview the word provocative will be completely omitted.

Imran Khan’s most recent comments came in response to a question from journalist Judy Woodruff who asked him if he thinks women bear much of the blame for increasing rape cases in Pakistan. .

“My comments were taken completely out of context. They were just talking about Pakistani society, where we have an increase, a sharp increase in sex crimes. And sex crimes don’t just include women. More than rape, it does. there is child abuse, which is going through the roof.

“So my comments were in that context. And I was the one who used the word purdah. In Islam, purdah does not only mean clothing. And purdah is not limited to women only, but it is also for women. men. It means to bring temptation. into a society. “

He added that his words were deliberately taken out of context. “I would never say such a stupid thing where a person who has been raped is responsible in some way or another, it is always the rapist who is responsible.”

Woodruff then asked if the importance of Islam in Pakistan complicates its ability to do something, to take a stronger stand against violence against women. To that, the Prime Minister said absolutely no.

“Islam gives dignity, respect to women. In fact, let me say, having traveled all over the world, I find that in Muslim countries, in Pakistan, even in other Muslim countries than I have seen, women being treated much more with respect and given more dignity.

“You have weird cases all over the world, but you look at the situation in Pakistan even now, I mean look at the rape cases here. Compare them to Western countries. They are tiny compared to them.

“Yes, we have our problems. We have cultural problems. Every nation has this. But it comes with cultural evolution, with education. But, in terms of a woman’s dignity, respect, I can say, after traveling everyone, this company gives more respect and dignity to women. “

Here we have something to say to our Prime Minister (yes, again).

What is happening in Pakistan is not “odd cases”, cases of violence against children and women are endemic in our country. They are reported daily in Pakistan and even these do not present the full picture as many go unreported due to fear, stigma and difficult legal procedures.

It is only when we fully recognize that Pakistan faces a very real and recurring problem of violence against women, the deeply rooted problems that have led to such a deplorable situation and the factors that continue to enable men from committing such horrible acts, we can do something about it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://images.dawn.com/news/1188092/never-is-the-victim-responsible-says-pm-imran-when-asked-about-his-controversial-comments-on-rape The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos