PM calls for inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

In an interview with an American media outlet, the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), he said that the Afghan government which includes all kinds of different factions would be the best outcome. He said there was no other way out because the military solution failed.

The prime minister said from Pakistan’s perspective, a protracted civil war in Afghanistan would be the worst case scenario. He said Pakistan is already hosting over three million Afghan refugees and we fear the civil war will bring more refugees to Pakistan. Our economic situation is not such that we can have another influx.

Second, he said, the concern is that civil war is spreading in Pakistan, as the Taliban are mostly ethnic Pashtuns and those on our side will be drawn into it. He said it was the last thing we wanted.

Reaffirming his support for the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister made it clear that Pakistan wanted to be a partner in peace but not in conflict.

Imran Khan recalled that Pakistan was devastated by joining the US war on terrorism. He said that seventy thousand Pakistanis died in this war and that the economy suffered losses in the order of 150 billion dollars. He said the aid given to Pakistan was tiny compared to the amount of money the country lost in the economy. He regretted that Pakistan is still blamed for the failure in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said that the United States really messed up everything in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan’s position is very simple. We want to help and we have helped the Taliban speak in the United States. We have done our part.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said that Islam accords great respect and dignity to women. He said his comments about the rape were taken out of context, adding that anyone who raped was solely responsible for the crime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.radio.gov.pk/28-07-2021/pm-emphasizes-for-inclusive-political-settlement-in-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos