Shoe retailer Timpson has the perfect answer to Boris Johnson’s chain gang proposition





Retailer Timpson has perfectly met Boris Johnson’s wish to see more offenders performing community service as chain gang members. In launching the government’s crime plan yesterday, the prime minister sparked controversy after saying that those guilty of anti-social behavior should belong to fluorescent jacket chain gangs publicly paying for their crimes. He told reporters: If you are guilty of anti-social behavior and sentenced to unpaid work, as many people are, I see no reason why you shouldn’t be out there in one. of those gangs of chains in fluorescent jackets visibly paying your debt to society. So you will see more. But Timpson, who repairs shoes and cuts keys, burns watches and repairs phones, among other things, has had other ideas. Retail chief executive James Timpson wondered why government policy isn’t just to help repeat offenders find real jobs instead: Timpson knows a thing or two about supporting offenders. It employs more than 600 prison leavers, or more than 10 percent of the business. Earlier this year the company was praised after Manchester employee Jack Twigg said it had helped him after struggling to find work for six months after being released from prison. He wrote on Twitter: Timpson offered me an internship position that changed my life. Today I was told from April 12 that I am officially a branch manager with my own store! Meanwhile, James Timpson himself is the chairman of the Prison Reform Trust and supports various charities and support groups in prison. In 2011, he received an OBE for the training and employment of disadvantaged people. Responding to his suggestion, people praised him for his insistence on rehabilitation: In his announcement, Johnson also said that restrictions on stop and search powers that were relaxed by Home Secretary Priti Patel in 2019 to allow police to conduct round-the-clock searches and for reasons of possible violence will be made permanent as part of the government’s crime-fighting plans. . These measures have been strongly criticized. Human rights groups, including the freedom and criminal justice NGO, told Fair Trials The Guardian the powers were discriminatory and repeatedly led to racist profiling of blacks and other ethnic minority groups. They are not the only tool we have to use. They are part of a series of things we need to do to tackle street crime, Johnson said. I think giving the police the support they need in law to stop someone, search them, relieve them of a dangerous weapon, I don’t think that’s a tough tactic, I think it’s a kind and loving thing to do. The people who often most passionately support the stop and search are the parents of the children who are themselves at risk of knife crime themselves. Spreading diseases, chain gangs and an obsession with Union flags. We don’t really know if it’s 2021 or 1821.

