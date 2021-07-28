Risks Underpin Falling Chinese Firm Stocks

BEIJING (AP) Foreign shareholders of Chinese tech companies are learning what its entrepreneurs have long known: The ruling Communist Party’s decisions about what is good for the economy can hurt your business.

Stock prices of internet giants Tencent and Alibaba and ride-sharing service Didi fell after President Xi Jinpings’ government launched anti-monopoly and data security enforcement measures against them.

Also this week, stock prices of Chinese education companies fell after reports that for-profit activities could be banned in basic school subjects.

The crackdown on some of China’s biggest private sector success stories has prompted warnings of a war on capitalism. But regulators say the opposite is true. They say they protect the public, small businesses, the financial system, and competition.

The crackdown is positive because it is good for Chinese SMEs, or the private small and medium enterprises that make up the bulk of the private sector, Rabobank’s Michael Every said in a report.

WHY IS THE COMMUNIST PARTY DOING THIS?

The ruling party has said enforcement of the anti-monopoly law is a priority this year, especially for tech companies that dominate e-commerce, social media and entertainment and thrive in finance, medical services. and other areas.

Party leaders fear that Tencent Holding Ltd., the Alibaba Group and other industry leaders could abuse their dominance to sideline competitors, raise prices, or force suppliers to give them favorable terms, thereby harming the market. their rivals.

The ruling party is worried about the mountains of customer information collected by e-commerce, ridesharing, social media and other businesses.

Party leaders also have social goals, including protecting children from harmful online content and promoting access to education.

WHY ARE STOCK PRICES FALLING?

The stock market turmoil reflects the gap between the certainty that financial markets seek and the secrecy used by the ruling party as a tool to control China’s tumultuous private sector.

Chinese leaders warned in December that a crackdown was imminent, but said nothing about activities that could be targeted. This shook confidence in Chinese stocks traded in New York, Hong Kong or London.

Increased competition generally leads to lower prices, better service and increased economic growth. But for sole proprietorships, shareholders fear that competition will squeeze profit margins and require more spending on product development, marketing and other activities.

Investors also fear that the crackdown is a signal that the Xis government wants to control companies more tightly, possibly limiting their growth potential.

WHAT ARE THE TARGETED COMPANIES?

Targets include the largest companies in their global industries.

Alibaba Group, the largest e-commerce platform by sales volume, was fined a record 18.3 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion) in April for tactics including prohibit suppliers wishing to sell on Alibaba from doing business with its competitors.

Last week, Alibaba was among companies fined for allowing the release of sexually suggestive stickers and other content inappropriate to children. Kuaishou video site, Sina Weibo microblogging platform, and Xiaohongshu e-commerce services company were also punished.

Tencent Holding Ltd., a game and social media provider best known overseas as the operator of the WeChat messaging app, is one of the top 10 most valued companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $ 680 billion.

Tencent was ordered on Saturday to stop requiring music providers to give exclusive copyright access. The market regulator said that with 80% of the music library’s proprietary resources, Tencent has the power to unduly suppress competition.

Tencent pledged in a statement to conscientiously adhere to the ruling. This reflects the gentleness of even the largest companies in the face of regulators with the power to shut them down.

WHAT IS THE RELATIONSHIP OF THE PARTIES WITH THE COMPANIES?

Chinese leaders promise to support entrepreneurs who generate new jobs and wealth, but are determined to keep them in check.

The ruling party sometimes lets e-commerce or other promising industries thrive for years with little regulation before stepping in to impose rules and eliminate features that don’t suit it.

In the most famous example, Alibaba founder Jack Ma launched the Alipay online payment system in 2004 despite the lack of regulations allowing electronic payments. Ma, one of China’s most successful risk takers, built a financial giant with hundreds of millions of users and expanded into online banking and the like.

That turned into Ant Group, which was set to debut on the multibillion-dollar stock market in November when regulators ordered that suspension and asked Ant to improve its financial risk protections. .

WHAT ABOUT CUSTOMER INFORMATION?

Dozens of companies have been fined and either tighten the security of customer information or collect less.

Rideshare service Didi Global Inc., whose shares debuted in New York City on June 30, was ordered days later to stop signing new customers while it revised data security. The country’s internet regulator has said officials will review the security of its company-wide network.

Beijing sees customer data as an economic asset but also a strategic and political weakness if foreign companies or governments can get information about the public that the ruling party does not know.

Regulators are also concerned that companies are collecting too much financial and other personal information about customers that could be stolen.

Then-President Donald Trump expressed a similar concern last year when he ordered Chinese-owned short video service TikTok to sell its US branch. Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, has not said what he will do about TikTok.

HOW ARE SHARE PRICES AFFECTED?

The Didis share price has fallen 25% since its New York stock exchange debut on June 30, wiping out about $ 20 billion from its total value.

Shares of Tencent in Hong Kong are down 25% from the previous month. Shares of Alibabas New York are down 19% while online retailer JD.com Inc. is down 17%. Internet search giant Baidu Inc. fell 22% in US commerce.