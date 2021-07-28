Politics
In conflict with Twitter, Indian government begins to change message to compete with Koo
NEW DELHI, July 28 (Reuters) – Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is quickly losing its luster as the preferred communication tool of many Indian ministries and ministries keen to promote local rival Koo while the American company is criticized for not – respect for Indian laws.
The most prominent example is that of India’s new IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Taking office this month, he opened a new Koo account and soon after announced a review of social media companies’ compliance with tough new rules – unpublished information about his 258,000 Twitter followers.
“The idea is to create an alternative to Twitter,” said a government official in charge of media relations, declining to be identified because he was not authorized to speak on the matter.
This sentiment is shared by other ministers and members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party who are upset by what they see as provocative Twitter, a senior official in the party’s IT department told Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist administration first took umbrage at the US company in February when it refused to fully comply with an order to remove accounts and messages accused of spreading disinformation about the protests farmers who have been the biggest show of dissent the government has faced. Twitter argued that some requests did not comply with Indian law.
The dispute saw some ministers promote Koo, which unlike Twitter also offers content in eight Indian languages, and its downloads have increased tenfold in two days to over 3 million. The number of subscribers to the 16-month-old platform has since risen to 7 million.
Twitter, which has around 17.5 million users in India, has seen only friction with the government intensify, not least due to its failure to meet the May 25 deadline for installing agents. compliance and grievance resolution mandated under new social media rules. He has since filled two of the three positions.
It is also now the subject of five police investigations in different parts of India which allege that the American company has abused its platform.
Twitter declined to comment on the Indian government’s use of Koo, but said it worked directly with various ministries and authorities, playing a critical role in managing disasters amid the pandemic.
“These institutions and their members seek our strategic guidance in harnessing the power of Twitter through education, resource mobilization and driving public engagement initiatives,” said a spokesperson.
Highlighting Twitter’s reach, Modi, who has 69.8 million Twitter followers, has yet to join Koo, while many ministers and government departments continue to use both platforms, even though the information about Koo is released first.
India’s IT ministry, the prime minister’s office and the government’s media wing did not respond to requests for comment. BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya declined to comment.
STAGING A KOO
Koo’s growing traction can be seen with the Commerce Department’s account which now has 1.2 million Koo subscribers compared to 1.3 million on Twitter.
State governments are mobilizing. The disaster management arm of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, pinned a tweet telling its 21,900 subscribers to join Koo – where it has only 992 subscribers – for “updates exclusive and most recent “.
The cold shoulder that many authorities are now giving Twitter stands in stark contrast to the past. Modi and the BJP used it extensively to connect with the public, especially ahead of the 2014 elections, as well as in diplomacy. And in 2018, Modi and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was all smiles when they met in New Delhi, with the Indian PM tweeting that he had made “great friends” on the platform. .
Koo says that although he does not have a specific government outreach plan, Modi’s campaign to promote local businesses has worked in his favor. Read more
“I think it’s a matter of a few more months and you’ll see pretty much everyone is on Koo,” co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said in an interview.
Experts in the tech industry don’t see Koo getting so big that quickly, but say Koo’s greater local language reach will be of great help to the company in its pursuit of long-term growth.
Reporting by Sankalp Phartyal and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Edwina Gibbs
