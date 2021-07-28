Celebrities condemn Shah Hussain’s early release





Shah Hussain, who was convicted of stabbing Khadija Siddiqui – a law student – 23 times, was recently released from prison after three and a half years, well before her sentence, which was to last five years.

The release sparked an uproar on social media, with prominent public figures and celebrities taking to social media to condemn the release. The fact that his freedom came just days after Noor Mukadam’s murder, which sparked a wide-ranging conversation about femicide and patriarchal violence in Pakistan, left people particularly disappointed.

Khadija Shah wrote on Twitter: “I waited, waited and waited for them to contact me! Zero response. I want answers from IG Prison and Minister of Prisons, @Fayazchohanpti. Your silence stinks of complicity You are responsible for allowing the early release of my attacker! ”

I waited, waited and waited for them to reach out to me! Zero response.

I want answers from IG Prison and Minister of Prisons, @Fayazchohanpti

Your silence stinks of complicity

You are responsible for having authorized the early release of my attacker!

– khadija siddiqi (@ khadijasid751) July 26, 2021

Lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir shared in a tweet, Shah Hussain stabbed @ khadijasid751 23 times, released from prison after serving 3.5 years against his 5-year sentence. Can the PTI explain how, when the government cannot remit the sentence without Khadija’s consent, neither can it be granted a good conduct release given the conviction under the 324PPC @ ShireenMazari1. “

Shah Hussain stabbed @ khadijasid751 23 times, released from prison after serving 3.5 years against his 5 year sentence. Can PTI explain how, when the government cannot remit a sentence without Khadija’s consent, neither can it be granted a good conduct release given the conviction under the 324PPC @ ShireenMazari1 pic. twitter.com/UGHtQs1ymn

– Mr. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) July 22, 2021

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy posted a screenshot of Shah’s tweet in her Instagram story, writing: “He stabbed her 23 times,” she wrote. “Why did he get out of prison earlier?” Why do not you answer ?

Zara Tareen reacted to Hussain’s early release, sharing her disappointment at the continued violence against women in the country. “At this point, the hashtag should just be #JusticeFor _______ (insert any woman’s name),” the actor wrote.

Mahira Khan took to Twitter to simply ask, “Why? The Raees actor posed the question to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari.

Actress Nadia Jamil wrote in response to the news, “It’s unethical and illegal! Surely in constitutional, sharia, humanitarian law! @ImranKhanPTI @UsmanAKBuzdar with great power comes great responsibility. Thank you for better protecting the women of this country. Don’t let the perpetrators tried and convicted, murderers 2 be released like this.

It is unethical and illegal! Surely in constitutional law, sharia law and humanitarian law! @ImranKhanPTI @UsmanAKBuzdar With great power comes great responsibility. Thank you for better protecting the women of this country. Don’t let abusers tried and sentenced, murderers 2 be released like this https://t.co/y7b7P5Jl6W

– Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 26, 2021

Filmmaker Jami said that if this is how the state treats violent criminals, then Noor Mukadam has failed. He wrote: “The state killed Noor if that’s how they behave. #NoorMukaddam »

Punjab Prison Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Tuesday that Shah Hussain – convicted of stabbing Khadija Siddiqui – had not received any relief in the form of legal surrender from a government official.

Hussain has benefited from “technical remissions” which are granted for blood donation and good conduct in accordance with the law and the Constitution, the minister said in a video statement released today. Chohan further said details of Hussain’s release had been made public. The minister’s response came after Hussain’s release sparked outrage, with thousands on social media accusing the Punjabi authorities.

