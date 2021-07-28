Politics
PM Modi put a gun in our phones, it’s anti-national: Rahul Gandhi on Pegasus Row
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the Narendra Modi-led government on the Pegasus issue and asked leaders to clarify whether spyware was being used to spy on Indians. He also asked why the opposition was not allowed to hold a discussion on the Pegasus spy line in Parliament.
“Our voices are muffled in Parliament. We just want to ask a question: Did the Indian government buy Pegasus? Yes or no? Did they use it? [Pegasus] against his own people? ”Rahul Gandhi said at a press briefing after attending a key meeting on Wednesday. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM THE MOUSSON OF PARLIAMENT SESSION HERE
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Pegasus issue, Rahul Gandhi said that the use of Pegasus spyware against citizens, in his opinion, is “anti-national” activity.
“The outcome of Pegasus is about nationalism and betrayal for us because this weapon has been used against democracy. For me, it’s [using Pegasus] not a matter of privacy, but anti-national activity. “
“This weapon was used against India. It is a weapon which should have been used against terrorists but Modi ji and Amit Shah should say why it was used against democracy. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah hit the soul of Indian Democracy Using Pegasus Against India and its institutions, ”said Rahul Gandhi.
“The government told us that no discussion would take place on Pegasus in the House. I want to ask the young people of the country, Narendra Modi put a gun in your phones … the gun was used against me, d ‘other leaders and activists, then why this issue is not discussed in Parliament, “said Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in front of the Parliament.
READ ALSO | The “most important” Pegasus spy problem for the Computer Panel; will question government officials on this subject: Tharoor
Responding to allegations that the opposition is obstructing the work of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said: “The government has said that we are obstructing the work of Parliament … but I want to say that we only want to fulfill our duty.
Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the government as he spoke at a press conference where leaders of 14 opposition parties were also present. The press briefing took place after opposition leaders held a meeting, chaired by opposition leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, earlier today to discuss the opposition’s common strategy for corner the government on the Pegasus espionage issue, PTI reported.
READ ALSO | Ten Opposition Parties File Joint Adjournment Notice to Lok Sabha to Discuss Pegasus Spyware Problem
Among the leaders who attended the meeting were Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh of Congress, TR Baalu of DMK, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel of PCN, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, the leader of the Conference. National Hasnain Masoodi, Elamaran Karim of CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Bhagwant Mann of AAP and Manoj Jha of RJD.
After attending the meeting, Rahul Gandhi was quoted by ANI news agency as saying, “We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus and farmers’ issues. We want a discussion in the House.
WHAT IS PEGASUS ROW?
Spyware Pegasus, developed by Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group, is making headlines after suspected surveillance reports were published by news portals such as the Washington Post and the Guardian.
The report states that in India, several prominent figures, including journalists and politicians, were under surveillance using Pegasus. The report claimed that most of these figures were targeted between 2018 and 2019, before the Lok Sabha elections.
After the news was released, opposition leaders targeted the central government over the alleged the use of Pegasus spyware and demanded an investigation into the role of the Prime Minister, Home Secretary and senior officials.
However, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said reports of illegal surveillance using Pegasus spyware were aimed at slandering Indian democracy. He said there was no substance in the allegations.
