Donald Trump’s failed Texas endorsement bodes ill for Virginia GOP’s Glenn Youngkin





Susan Wright’s loss to Texas has called into question the strength of Donald Trump’s support, a worrying sign to others he has backed with post-presidency endorsements.

Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, was beaten by his GOP rival Jake Ellzey in a special second round of the Congressional election, though Trump backed Wright early and recorded a robocall in an attempt to closer to election day.

The early failure of one Trump-backed candidate sounds a dark note to others he has endorsed in upcoming races. And the next candidate for the election is Glenn Youngkin, the candidate for governor of the GOP in Virginia.

Youngkin is running against Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe – who served as governor from 2014 to 2018 and in turn was backed by President Joe Biden – with outgoing Governor Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, unable to run due to the limitation of the mandate.

The polls put McAuliffe ahead of the race, but with a narrow margin of single-digit percentage points.

While Trump remains a dominant political voice and maintains his grip on the Republican Party, he also continues to be a divisive figure both inside and outside the GOP.

The GOP’s so-called civil war is raging, although it is a highly unbalanced battle in Trump’s favor. More broadly, Trump’s opponents continue to campaign fiercely against the former president and those who remain loyal to him.

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) speaks at a campaign event July 14, 2021 in McLean, Virginia. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump’s endorsement could help Youngkin win a mass of Republican voters, but he also has an obvious ability to alienate others, including anti-Trump conservatives and crucial independent voters who tend to be more moderate. .

“Trump is deeply unpopular where Youngkin needs a voice,” Chris Saxman, a former Republican state senator who blogs about Virginia politics, told CNN in July after Youngkin’s praise of Trump.

Saxman added: “The base is going to love it and Glenn needs to motivate them because this is a base election, but the downside for him is that it could help McAuliffe even more with his base.”

Trump’s potential toxicity does not appear to have been lost on McAuliffe, who told CNN he welcomes the former president’s involvement.

“I would pay for the fuel to bring Donald Trump here,” he said, after winning the Democratic primary in June. “Absolutely, I’ll refuel the plane.”

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) arrives to deliver remarks during a campaign event at the Lubber Run Community Center on July 22, 2021 in Arlington, VA. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Trump first detailed his support for Youngkin in May: “Glenn is pro-business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-veterans, pro-America, he knows how to blow up Virginia’s economy, and he has my full and total support. “

He reiterated it in a statement in July: “Wow, the numbers look really good for Glenn Youngkin in his run against Terry McAuliffe for the governorship of Virginia. Glenn has been an incredible success and will truly make Virginia Great Again.”

The last part of the post linked Youngkin’s campaign to Trump, with a tribute to the former president’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

A July 8-10 Trafalgar Group poll put McAuliffe ahead of Youngkin, with 46.8% of respondents saying they would support him over 45% for the Republican. The survey was conducted with 1,104 respondents and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.87 percentage points.

An American Principles Project (APP) / SPRY Strategies poll from July 6 to 9 also put the Democratic candidate ahead, with a 5 percentage point lead from 46% to 41%. The question was asked of a random sample of 600 likely voters and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Wright’s loss – in a run-off and to another Republican candidate – came under a unique set of circumstances.

But his loss makes it clear that Trump’s support is no guarantee of victory, even against other Republicans, which adds further intrigue to potential battles within the party ahead of the 2022 primaries.

Trump has backed 25 political candidates since leaving the White House, according to a Ballotpedia tally.

Newsweek has contacted the former president’s office, Youngkin’s campaign and McAuliffe’s campaign for comment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. He has supported a number of candidates since leaving the White House. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

