[Cek Fakta] Circulating photos of Ojol’s driver asking Jokowi to get off? Here is the fact

A photo circulated showing a GRAB line transport driver holding a piece of paper containing a resignation request from President Joko Widodo. This photo is circulating on social networks. Facebook account Blaem Names shared the photo on Monday, July 26, 2021. The post received numerous responses from internet users, including 857 reactions, 70 comments and 167 shares. In the photo, the narration on the paper the driver carried in line reads: “ENOUGH ENOUGH, Sir … !!! SO CLEARLY YOU CAN’T FALL … !!! DON’T CRY FOR THE SUFFERING OF PEOPLE”



What do you think of this article ? happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad







Look for: According to the research results, the claim in the circulating photo showing a transport driver in line holding a piece of paper containing a request to resign from President Joko Widodo is false. In fact, the photo has been retouched. The original photo was uploaded to the official Facebook account To input. The writing on the paper that the line driver brought was “KEEP YOUR NEEDS WITH YOUR BROTHER, YOU MUST STAY AT HOME – GrabAssistant -“. On the photo upload, there is a description of the photo as follows: “Thank you for taking care of each other while staying at home!”

Maybe you are confused when you have to buy something but can’t leave the house.

Don’t worry, you can count on GrabAssistant to buy whatever you need!

From food to daily necessities, GrabAssistant is ready to buy!

Don’t worry, hundreds of thousands of Grab drivers have been vaccinated and still apply contactless delivery. “ The photo was broadcast during the broadcast of a national call to action plan against the refusal of the PPKM. Grab Indonesia and Gojek also confirmed they were not involved in the action. The action was scheduled to take place on July 24, 2021, but was canceled. Conclusion:

The claim in a circulating photo showing a transport driver in line holding a piece of paper with a request to resign from President Joko Widodo is false. In fact, the photo has been retouched. This information is classified as a hoax misleading content (misleading content). Misleading occurs as a result of content formed with twisting undertones to vilify a person or group. This type of content is created intentionally and should be able to deliver opinions in accordance with the wishes of the information maker. Misleading content formed using original information, such as pictures, official statements or statistics, but edited in such a way that it has no connection with the original context. Reference:

https://www.facebook.com/GrabID/posts/1822324094634525

https://tirto.id/grab-gojek-bantah-terlibat-aksi-demo-tolak-ppkm-jokowi-end-game-gh1N

https://archive.md/VkWNA * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or that refutes the results of the fact check then report it via email[email protected]or WA / SMS to the number082113322016 (VAN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/aNr9XrWK-cek-fakta-beredar-foto-driver-ojol-meminta-jokowi-turun-begini-faktanya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos