Boris Johnson says journalists should not be treated as spies under overhaul of the Official Secrets Act





Fears have been expressed that a consultation with the Home Office on updating the 1989 law could lead to journalists who receive leaked documents being treated the same as spies. Investigative journalists could be sentenced to prison terms of up to 14 years under planned changes that the industry says could criminalize the press for upsetting current and future governments. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Covid Scotland: prohibit people who refuse vaccination from “false” events, says … < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Police Commissioner Cressida Dick during a visit to the Metropolitan Police Training College in Hendon. Photo: Aaron Chown / PA Wire The Sun newspaper said that revelations such as the damaging revelations of recent months about Matt Hancocks’ relationship with his assistant, which broke coronavirus social distancing rules and led to his resignation as Secretary of Health, could become a thing of the past if changes are made. But in an interview with LBC radio on Wednesday, Boris Johnson said he didn’t think for a minute that the changes, designed to take into account the changing threats in the digital age, could prevent journalists from carrying out investigations. The former reporter said: We don’t want to have a world in which people are prosecuted for doing what they think is their public duty and in the public interest. I am full of admiration for the way journalists generally behave. Whatever this thing is, I don’t think for a minute it’s going to interrupt the normal process. Mr Johnson said many of journalism’s big revelations, such as Watergate in the United States or the thalidomide scandal over the treatment of pregnant women, came from contaminated sources. In 1988, the leader of the Conservative Party was himself fired by The Times after making a front page quote. Speaking to LBC, the former editor-in-chief of Spectator said a traitorous confidante and irresponsible revealer is another whistleblower as he defends reporters. He said most behave with great responsibility when it comes to dealing with information that should not be made public. But, when asked whether the consultation on the Official Secrets Act should be called off, Mr Johnson suggested that consideration of the comments should continue given it is already underway. The issue was raised with issue number 10 last week by reporters during one of the daily press briefings. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: You have heard the Prime Minister speak before about the vital role the press plays in being allowed to investigate things that are in the public interest. We are clear that press freedom is an integral part of the democratic process in the UK, which is why care must always be taken to ensure that the right balance is struck between protecting press freedom and the ability of whistleblowers to hold organizations to account. But as you know, this is a consultation, and as we do with all consultations, we carefully consider all responses before making a decision. Asked if this leaves the door open to including a public interest defense in the updated law, the spokesperson added: This is a consultation, so it is important that we let it run its course and study the answers closely before continuing. details in due time.

