The Covid jabs Trump vaccines? No, but I’ll call them that if that means people will take them | Arwa Mahdawi

Forget Pfizer or AstraZeneca, the hottest shot this summer is the Trump vaccine. Wait, you could cry: it doesn’t exist. Well, Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a woman who has always had an unusual relationship with the facts, is begging to differ. Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas, a state with one of the lowest Covid vaccination rates in the United States. She seems to want to change that: On Sunday, she posted a column explaining her reasons for getting Trump vaccinated and saying that Covid vaccines are safe and effective.

Wondering if Sanders, a Trump sycophant, has turned a new leaf? Is it possible that she suddenly cares more about the public good than about political gain? I’m afraid not. Sanders, you see, wasn’t just using his platform just to encourage his fellow Arkansans to get vaccinated; it has also taken many blows from the Democrats. The reason some people fear vaccines are unsafe, according to Sanders, is the fault of Joe Biden and Kamala Harriss. If the left really cares about increasing the vaccination rate, it should admit that it was wrong to question Operation Warp Speed ​​and give President Trump and his team the credit they deserve, Sanders wrote.

Ah yes of course. The vaccine hesitation is entirely the fault of the Democrats and the left! Fox News stars like Tucker Carlson, who has spent months arguing about vaccine safety, have absolutely nothing to do with it. It’s amazing how some Conservatives, who love to preach personal responsibility, jump at the chance so quickly to blame others.

That said, it’s important to recognize that Sanders isn’t entirely wrong. We cannot blame the Conservatives alone for politicizing vaccines. Many Democrats as well as liberal media such as the New York Times have cast doubt on a Trump-linked vaccine. Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York, said last September that New York would review federally approved Covid vaccines because Trump’s Election Day miracle drug was untrustworthy. Biden and Harris said they wouldn’t believe Trump on the vaccine. This is something the Liberals have to reckon with.

In the meantime, if Sanders calls the different vaccines the Trump vaccine, more people are getting it, I totally agree. Heck, maybe we should introduce this strategy in different areas. Are you interested in the Trump Green New Deal?

Arwa Mahdawi is a columnist for the Guardian

