Taliban collect taxes in Spin Boldak, Wesh – Pajhwok Afghan News





PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Taliban have started collecting taxes on goods entering Afghanistan or going to Pakistan in two border towns in the southern province of Kandahar.

They also imposed new tariffs on Spin Boldak and Wesh after Pakistan reopened the Durand Line crossing for commercial activities, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

The Chaman-Spin Boldak passage had been sealed for more than two weeks following intense fighting between insurgents and Afghan security forces.

The passage to Afghanistan has been reopened after consultations with the Taliban who are handling day-to-day affairs in areas under their control.

Insurgents collected taxes on trucks and containers entering Afghanistan or going to Pakistan, a local official said.

Imran Khan Kakar, vice president of the Joint Pakistan-Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) told the newspaper: The Taliban released a 20-page tax document mentioning tariffs on various goods entering Afghanistan or going to Pakistan.

Kakar said the Wesh Taliban collected taxes that they themselves collected on every import and export item.

Afghan and Pakistani importers and exporters must pay taxes and other duties twice, complained Kakar, who also has import-export business with Afghanistan.

After paying taxes to the Taliban, importers and exporters had to make similar payments to Afghan officials in Kandahar, he added.

Kakar explained that Pakistani officials also collect taxes based on tariffs set by the Federal Board of Revenue.

mud

Hits: 174

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pajhwok.com/2021/07/28/taliban-collecting-taxes-in-spin-boldak-wesh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos