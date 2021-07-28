Angolan President begins visit to Turkey





Luanda – The signing of agreements in various fields between the Angolan and Turkish delegations is the highlight of the first day of President João Lourenço’s official visit to Turkey, aimed at strengthening economic and trade cooperation. The Angolan head of state began a two-day visit to the country on Tuesday, the first since taking office in September 2017. During João Lourenço’s visit to Ankara since Monday, the two countries are expected to sign agreements in different branches, with emphasis on military, commercial, economic and mineral resources, as well as consular and diplomatic aspects. According to the official program reached Angop, Tuesday’s agenda includes a meeting between the Angolan head of state and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before the start of official talks. At the end of the negotiations, a press conference between the two statesmen will take place, followed by an official dinner. The Angolan President’s first day of work in Ankara began at Ataturk’s Mausoleum, where he laid a wreath, official photograph and signed the book of honor. For Wednesday, the last day of the visit, President João Lourenço will participate in a business forum with dozens of businessmen, to whom he will present the economic potential of Angola and the multiple initiatives aimed at gradually improving the business environment. On the occasion of this historic visit, the Angolan Head of State is accompanying a government delegation which, in parallel, will initiate various contacts with the Turkish authorities, with a view to strengthening bilateral cooperation. Diplomatic relations between Angola and Turkey date back to 1980. The two countries already have cooperation agreements in the fields of trade, agriculture, education, culture, defense, justice. and sport. In Angola, Turkey has investments in the provinces of Luanda and Uíge, in the fields of industry, commerce, education and civil construction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allafrica.com/stories/202107270700.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos