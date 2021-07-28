PM Modi Examines OBC, EWS Reservation Issue For Medical Education, Asks Departments To Solve





Image Source: PTI Modi has looked into the issue of OBC and EWS reservation in the medical education quota for all of India and asked the relevant ministries to resolve it as a matter of priority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has considered the issue of the OBC and EWS reservation in the quota of medical education for all of India and has asked the relevant ministries to resolve it as a matter of priority, according to sources. At a meeting on Monday attended by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Secretaries of Education, Health and Welfare -being family, Law and Justice and Social Welfare as well as other senior officials, the issue of the two quotas were discussed, the sources said. It is a long-standing request from medical aspirants to give the CBO a reserve in the quota for medical education across India. Several disputes have also been brought before different courts of the country but the issue has been pending for a long time. At the review meeting, the Prime Minister hoped that the issue of reserving CBO in the All India Quota (AIQ) of medical education could be resolved by the relevant ministries by priority, said a source. The AIQ seats in medicine were created under the leadership of the Supreme Court in 1984. All states were required to cede 15% of undergraduate and 50% postgraduate seats in medicine and dentistry in public colleges to a “central pool” with them going to a “state pool”. The “central pool” is the All India (AIQ) quota and students from across the country are eligible to apply for admission. The Supreme Court had previously ruled that the state reservation policy would also apply to state headquarters and AIQ headquarters. In total, 15 percent of undergraduate places and 50 percent of postgraduate places in state government medical schools are allocated to the whole India quota. For admission, SC and ST aspirants have reservations within this quota, but there are no reservations for OBCs. According to sources, the Prime Minister also asked the Ministry of Health to review the position of implementation of the EWS reserve by various states for medical education. In 2019, the central government announced a 10% reservation in public employment and higher education for the economically weaker sections of the general category. According to the response to a written question from Parliament, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has increased the reservation quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) in medical schools to 5,200 MBBS seats. “These seats have been increased in state government colleges, company run colleges assisted by state government, municipality colleges and colleges set up in private public mode (PPP mode) for the 2019-2020 academic session, “said former Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar. Choubey had said. READ |Maha HC advises forming a committee to prepare a questionnaire for the TEC ALSO READ | PM Modi to address the education community on the occasion of the first anniversary of the NEP Latest Education News

