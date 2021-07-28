Analysis: Trump and DeSantis choose politics over science as mask wars come to life





Former President Donald Trump, in his latest attempt to harm his successor over a pandemic which he himself ignored at the end of his own term while pushing his electoral lies, released a statement saying : “Don’t go to COVID. Don’t go back!” If loyal Trump supporters accept his advice to ignore mask advice again, more of them will likely get sick and die.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, tweeted that a directive from the House attending physician that masks must now be worn again in all interior spaces of the bedroom was not not “science-based”. Instead, he said, the decision has been “raised by liberal government officials who want to continue living in a state of perpetual pandemic.”

And in another high-profile clash, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who chairs the explosion of Covid-19 cases in his state, has clashed with President Joe Biden, resisting the CDC’s new recommendations for the masking in schools.

The showdown not only heralded a new struggle between science and politics – a disconnect that has hampered efforts to overcome the worst public health crisis in 100 years. He also sparked a face-to-face with additional partisan dimensions since he could foresee a possible duel for the 2024 presidential election between DeSantis and Biden.

The GOP’s latest attacks were deeply ironic. Had more Republican leaders prioritized public health over politics and urged their constituents to get vaccinated, the rise in new cases would likely have been avoided – meaning no reintroduction of measures to stem an accelerating pandemic again.

Just two months ago, the CDC said those vaccinated did not have to wear masks indoors, with the pandemic apparently receding. But on Tuesday, as the highly transmissible Delta variant rages on, the leading public health agency said even people vaccinated in areas of “substantial” and “high” coronavirus transmission should mask themselves. And he said everyone – staff, children and visitors – should wear masks at K-12 schools after the summer vacation ends.

The decision was made against the backdrop of new data showing that vaccinated people infected with the Delta strain may play a limited role in transmission, although their chances of becoming seriously ill and dying are still very low.

The announcement of the return of masking for many Americans has dealt a devastating blow to morale and could have significant political implications for a White House that has made ending the pandemic this year its primary focus.

Loss of patience with refractory vaccines

New tensions over masks are also almost certain to exacerbate the disconnect between the White House, which urges everyone to obtain life-saving vaccines, and pro-Trump states, where there is deep resistance to public health precautions. even as the virus demands a disproportionate amount. ring.

This will underscore the self-defeating reality that those least likely to wear masks are often the most resistant to vaccines – a fact that leads to new cases and unnecessary deaths from the disease and is even now restricting the lives of those vaccinated.

The political controversy is expected to escalate on Thursday, when Biden is expected to announce that all federal employees and contractors are to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

The sign of a hardening of the White House line comes amid noticeable societal frustration among vaccinated Americans with those who refuse to be vaccinated. The most haunting realization after the CDC’s decision is that America, unlike many other parts of the world, has the means to end its pandemic – an abundant supply of highly effective vaccines – but will not fully utilize it. .

“We wouldn’t be in this situation if we already had the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated now,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, told PBS NewsHour.

In a statement, Biden told the country he had unwelcome news but vowed to always get up to citizens on the true state of the pandemic. He assured that more wearing of masks and vaccinations would mean the country could prevent a full return to last year’s nightmare.

“Unlike 2020, we have both the scientific knowledge and the tools to prevent the spread of this disease. We are not going back to it,” he insisted.

Biden also said that while masking in schools would be “inconvenient,” it would allow children to once again be able to learn and spend time with their classmates.

But DeSantis, who has frequently sought to gain political advantage from the pandemic, posing as the bane of unpopular health advice with the Conservatives, including on vaccine passports, quickly contradicted Biden’s advice.

“Governor DeSantis believes parents know what’s best for their children; therefore, parents in Florida have the power to make their own choices when it comes to masking, ”said DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw.

She claimed the data showed Covid-19 was not a serious risk to healthy children, but that they were at risk of infection from masks and breathing difficulties. The statement contradicts CDC evidence that shows more children have already died from the disease, 517 to date, than even in a bad year from the flu. Pushaw also retweeted a Fox News story in which she insisted the new CDC schools guidelines “are not based on science.”

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in almost every state, but Florida is experiencing a stunning resumption of the pandemic, accounting for nearly 1 in 4 of new infections in the country over the past week. DeSantis is now adopting a strategy that seems almost contradictory as he moves down the political razor’s edge ahead of his run for re-election next year: to urge vaccines, unlike some other conservatives, but oppose most others. types of disease countermeasures.

DeSantis is a protege of Trump, though his growing political profile may soon see him intersect with the ex-president, who is considering another White House candidacy in 2024. By resisting the CDC’s recommendations on masks, DeSantis follows in the well-followed footsteps. Trump undermined the masking guidelines early on, knowing there was a political advantage for him among grassroots voters who believed him when he downplayed the importance of the pandemic. More notoriously, Trump ripped off his mask in a self-glorifying photoshoot upon his return to the White House after his fight with Covid-19 last year.

While a cover-up showdown with Biden goes directly against the government’s top health advice, it likely won’t hurt the Florida governor as he continues to raise his political profile. A collapse into an even deeper pandemic, however, could make him more vulnerable ahead of his run for reelection next year.

A new battle for schools

Across the country, the CDC’s new masking guidelines in schools will likely mean a very busy start for the new semester which begins in a few days in some states. In New Jersey, for example, some parents are going to court to try to stop Democratic state governor Phil Murphy from taking action to demand masks in the classroom.

“We live in a constitutional democracy. We do not have government by doctors who meet in CDC conference rooms and issue press releases,” Bruce Afran, a parents’ lawyer, told Victor Blackwell on Tuesday. from CNN.

But the new political clashes over the masking dismay doctors on the frontlines of the pandemic, who are fed up with people resisting health advice.

“I’m so sick and tired of this virus filling my emergency department and those of my colleagues across the country. I’m sick of watching illness, serious illness and death,” said Megan Ranney, professor. emergency medicine at Brown University, to CNN’s Jake Tapper. Ranney urged people to accept the masking so the country can control the Delta variant.

Another doctor, Dr Jonathan Reiner – professor of medicine at George Washington University – has openly blamed people who resist vaccines for the CDC having to issue new mask guidelines.

“The problem is, 80 million American adults have made a choice… not to get the vaccine, and those same people aren’t masquerading – and that’s the force that is spreading the virus across the country,” said Reiner on CNN. “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

CNN’s Rosa Flores and John Murgatroyd contributed to this report.

