Chinese Poet, Xi Jinping Critic Die by Suicide as a Result of Toxic and Intolerable CCP Surveillance





Another shocking news has come from China that reveals the CCP’s strict surveillance rules and belligerent policies. A famous Chinese poet and current affairs commentator committed suicide by poisoning the deep disappointment and repression of state security police officers. Li Huizhi, 62, was a vocal critic of Xi Jinping’s policies. He committed suicide in Guangdong province following “unbearable” surveillance under President Xi Jinping’s mandate. He was rushed to a hospital in Huizhou City, Guangdong, and placed on a ventilator. Unfortunately, efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he lost his life. Li posted a suicide note online His friend Li Xuewen told Radio Free Asia that the poet posted a suicide note online before taking his own life, according to ANI. “After posting his suicide note online, he turned off his phone,” Li Xuewen said. “He took the pesticide and was taken to the hospital after that.”

The note gives an idea of ​​the pressure undergone by Li According to initial reports, China’s toxic surveillance is responsible for Li’s tragic death. The memo showed that Li found the heightened surveillance under the tenure of the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping unbearable. There has been less and less room for free public expression since Xi Jinping took power, according to the letter. According to RFA, Li’s phone was being monitored and he had to report to state security police if he wanted to take a trip out of town, the letter said. “The State Security Police are watching me now, every minute of every day” The letter said Li had repeatedly asked authorities to withdraw their surveillance teams, but to no avail, RFA reported. The State Security Police made a few visits to Li’s home before the CCP’s centennial celebrations on July 1, but did not give a satisfactory response to his request. Li told RFA in 2017, before the 19th CCP Party Congress, that he was forced to return to his hometown of Huizhou by the state security police, while living and working in Shenzhen. “After I was brought back here, I was interrogated for five hours straight,” Li Huizhi said at the time. “The State Security Police are watching me now, every minute of every day, and they’ve deleted about 900 of my tweets on Twitter. “ “Now my Twitter account is in their hands so I can’t even log in,” he said. “I haven’t been able to write a column for four months now.”

China adopts strict surveillance measures According to various reports, the CCP uses mass surveillance to keep tabs on Chinese nationals. Beijing monitors its citizens via the Internet, a camera, and other digital technologies. It has spread more and more under the leadership of Xi Jinping. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the establishment of mass surveillance. According to a report published in Democracy Journal, technological innovations in areas such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things are increasingly being harnessed to monitor the lives and activities of China’s 1.4 billion people. The report further states that the Chinese state’s new surveillance arsenal includes mass video surveillance projects incorporating facial recognition technology; speech recognition software that can identify speakers during phone calls; and a large and intrusive DNA collection program. Internet reactions Internet users have expressed their sadness and grief over this incident. Social media users condemn the harsh and regressive policies adopted by the Chinese regime. Some netizens believe that Chinese intellectuals and writers are now the CCP’s new target, while others believe such incidents are common in Beijing as the crackdown on Chinese nationals is becoming a trend.

