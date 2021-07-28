Customer Opinion: Donald Trump Jr. is wrong about ATF candidate Chipman | Chroniclers





As for David Chipman, Trump Jr. accuses Chipman of wanting to destroy gun rights and despising gun owners. David Chipman is a 25-year ATF veteran. He is known for his work helping to investigate the World Trade Center bombing, the Oklahoma City bombings and the Waco bombings. He helped disrupt arms trafficking operations in Virginia. He served two terms on the Firearms Committee of the International Police Association. He received an Attorney General’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to Community Public Safety Partnerships for the Prevention of Firearm Homicide.

Other allegations in the editorial discuss the positions taken by David Chipman regarding the weapons. Chipman supports a ban on military-style assault rifles and limits on high-capacity magazines. This is not a new position, as both of these bans were in place from 1994 to 2004. The data clearly shows that the ban, while in place, helped reduce the death toll in massacres by firearms and that they rose sharply again after its removal in 2004, despite George Bush’s campaign promises to renew it. In addition, the number of gun deaths has continued to rise as more lethal guns enter the market. Despite all this, the ATF cannot enact such bans without the approval of Congress.

Finally, Chipman is not the only candidate blocked by the NRA. Trump candidate Chuck Canterbury, who served as head of the Fraternal Order of Police, also failed to gain Senate approval in a GOP-controlled Senate. When the ATF discovered that a small percentage of gun dealers were the source of guns for a disproportionate level of crime, they faced a backlash from the gun industry. The reality is that the NRA and the gun manufacturers simply do not want reasonable limits placed on gun sales and have worked tirelessly to hamper the ATF and its legitimate efforts to keep people safe. fire arms.

