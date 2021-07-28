“Poor desh me khela hoga”: in Delhi, Mamata Banerjee challenges Narendra Modi for the 2024 polls





Mamata Banerjee said the opposition can make history in 2024 if they fight united. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Delhi for a five-day visit today, said the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha will see a battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the whole country because there will be khela (game) across India. “Khela Hobe” (Game on) is TMC’s popular election slogan that he promoted to take on the BJP. Using the BJP’s “achhe din” (good days) slogan in the 2014 election, Banerjee said the Indian people wanted “sachhe din” (real days). Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Banerjee said: “Narendra Modi was popular in 2019… Today they have not kept any trace of the bodies, the last rites have been refused and the bodies have been thrown in. the Ganga river. Those who have lost their loved ones will not forget and will not forgive. Speaking to the BJP government about the Pegasus espionage issue, Banerjee said the espionage put everyone’s lives at risk. “My phone is already bugged. If Abhishek’s phone (TMC MP and Mamata’s nephew) is bugged and I talk to him, then my phone is automatically bugged as well. Pegasus put everyone’s life at risk, ”said Mamata Banerjee. She also attacked the Modi government over inflation. “GDP now stands for Gas-Diesel-Petrol… The government is raising money from the public but it has no money for COVID-19 vaccines,” Banerjee said. When asked if she would be the face of the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee joked that she was not an astrologer and the decision depended on the situation. “Today I have a meeting with Sonia Ji and Arvind Kejriwal. After the session of Parliament, the opposition parties must meet,” she said, reiterating her appeal to the opposition parties to s ‘unite to face the BJP. She said the opposition can make history in 2024 if they fight united. Banerjee added that the situation becomes difficult to handle when a political storm arises. The Chief Minister of West Bengal, who recently announced the political entry of Trinamool Congress on the national stage for the next general election, also said that the Acting President of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, wants the unity of the opposition and that there is mutual trust between the regional parties and the Congress. Banerjee then met Sonia Gandhi on January 10 where Rahul Gandhi was also present. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

