Politics
Join the Green Party to save the planet, says Boris Johnsons climate spokesperson
Boris Johnson’s spokesperson for the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow said people can join the Green Party if they want to help tackle climate change.
Allegra Stratton, a former Downing Street press secretary, has been criticized for saying people can make a difference by not rinsing their plates before putting them in the dishwasher.
She said The independent joining the Greens was another way the British could help protect the planet from rising carbon emissions.
When asked why she thought other parties and organizations like the Green Party or Greenpeace criticized her advice, she replied: When people say to me: What can they do ?, there are many things they can do, they can join Greenpeace, they can join the Green Party, they can join the Conservative Party.
Ms Stratton added: So there are many ways to get involved in politics, but for people who wouldn’t want to [do that], how do you start to change your life in a manageable, achievable, doable and modest way?
Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley responded to his comments by saying: After decades of Tory and Labor inaction, we would totally agree with the government that joining the Green Party is the best thing people can do to fight climate change.
He added: As we see the Conservatives wasting time talking about loading dishwashers and fancy projects like Jet Zero, it’s reassuring that they understand that only the Greens can make the real change needed if we want to prevent climate catastrophe.
Molly Scott Cato, former Green MEP and party economic spokesperson, added: [Ms Stratton] said people can make a difference by joining the Green Party, she was not wrong.
Ms Stratton faced considerable criticism over her recent article The telegraph, in which she suggested that micro-steps such as not rinsing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher would help tackle the climate crisis.
Defending her article, the COP26 summit spokesperson said: I was trying to connect with people who I think are too heavy and too overwhelming to deal with.
You will have a net-zero strategy from us before Cop26. You will have a series of strategies from us in the coming months. We do the heavy lifting. What I’m trying to do is talk to people who may not be doing anything.
She added: We broke our guts to make sure that Cop26, which is the last best chance to tackle rampant climate change, brings about the change we all need.
Ms Stratton also suggested that consumers could purchase shower gel in bar form, packaged in cardboard, and might consider walking rather than driving to stores as part of the micro-steps.
Labor MP Luke Pollard, the shadow Environment Secretary, said the suggestions showed a lack of ambition and said it was time for the government to show proper leadership.
He saidThe independent: The planet is on fire and we are experiencing a climate and ecological emergency. If the government’s best response is to rinse the dishes, we have serious problems.
Doug Parr, policy director of Greenpeace UK, said Ms Strattons’ suggestions for micro-steps could be seen as travel activities, instead of describing the big changes required.
He said: While individual efforts should not be minimized to help tackle the climate crisis, not rinsing plates and freezing bread is about as useful as a chocolate teapot when it is. is about the enormity of the challenge it presents.
