Under Xi Jinping, the number of Chinese asylum seekers has skyrocketed

The growth of CHINAS ECONOMIC encourages its employees to travel and work abroad. The country is the biggest source of tourists in the world. But other forces also encouraged the Chinese to leave their homes. In the 1960s, tens of thousands of people fled the Chinese Cultural Revolution. As the country has stabilized, that number has dropped. But seven decades after the United Nations Convention on Refugees, signed on July 28, 1951 and establishing the rights of people who have been granted asylum, the number is growing rapidly again.

The economist today Handpicked stories, in your inbox A daily email with the best of our journalism

Between 2012 and 2020, the annual number of asylum seekers from China increased from 15,362 to 107,864, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Since Xi Jinping came to power at the end of 2012, 613,000 Chinese nationals have applied for asylum in another country. About 70% of them applied for asylum in the United States in 2020. Many people arrive on tourist or business visas and then apply for asylum; the ten-year visas for Chinese nationals introduced in 2014 have facilitated the flow of Chinese to America, says Yun Sun of the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank.

The increase coincided with Mr. Xi’s reign; he ruled China with an iron fist that tightens year after year. Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities particularly felt the pressure. Since 2017, at least 1 million of them have been held in concentration camps. According to former detainees and analysis of satellite images, detainees are subjected to torture, forced sterilizations and indoctrination. Those outside the camps live under almost constant surveillance; some were forced to work in factories in other parts of China. Hundreds, if not thousands, have fled abroad.

In 2019, Sweden began granting automatic asylum status to Turkish minorities in Xinjiang, although only a few dozen Chinese of all ethnicities seek asylum there each year. America does not publish data based on ethnicity, but in 2019, 7,478 Chinese were granted asylum there, more than any other nationality (statistics on refugees, among whom the Chinese are much less numerous, are published separately). Asylum seekers are people who make their claim having already arrived in America; refugees seek entry from outside the country, and their numbers, unlike asylum seekers, are capped by government quotas.

The majority of Chinese asylum seekers are likely Han, an ethnic group that makes up over 90% of the population. Although they are not subjected to racial persecution, they too have seen their freedoms diminished since 2012. In 2015, 248 lawyers and human rights activists were detained and questioned by police in connection with became the crackdown on the 709s (a reference to the campaign date, July 9). Although only a handful were formally charged, the roundup was widely seen as a signal from Mr. Xi that he was not interested in tolerating any dissent. In recent years, members of foreign and national NGOs, feminist organizations and churches have also been arrested. It is difficult to generalize about Chinese asylum seekers in America, notes Ms. Sun, but various human rights violations have caused people to flee their countries of origin. In recent years, it has been reported that an increasing number of Chinese are crossing the US border via Mexico, although this is only a fraction of the total number of asylums.

The atmosphere in Hong Kong, which has been officially under Chinese sovereignty since 1997, is feverish. But the number of people from there seeking asylum in other countries has rarely reached triple. Only once, in 2019, the year in which the city was rocked by pro-democracy protests and violent clashes with the police, did the number exceed 200. Indeed, Hong Kong people who wish to emigrate tend to have other, simpler outings. paths. Wealthy and educated, many countries welcome them with open arms. Australia offers generous visa policies to Hong Kongers already in the country, and Britain offers its former colonial subjects a path to full citizenship. Between February and March of this year, the first two months of the program’s launch, 34,000 Hong Kong people applied to come to Britain.

But for those in mainland China who want to get out, the path is more muddy. For Uyghurs in particular, leaving China or having contact with foreign countries can put their families at risk. And would-be emigrants face the same money, language, and border issues that inhibit people all over the world. Xi, who oversaw the removal of term limits for his presidency, shows no signs, as he ages, of liberalization. The number of Chinese asylum seekers could continue to increase.