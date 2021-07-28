PM Narendra Modi, Sports Minister and others offer their condolences-Sports News, Firstpost





Widely regarded as one of India’s most popular athletes, Natekar received the prestigious Arjuna Award for his contributions to sport in 1961.

File image of Nandu Natekar. Image obtained by Shirish Nadkarni

Legendary badminton star Nandu Natekar passed away today, July 28. In 1956, the 88-year-old sports legend was the first Indian to win an international trophy. With many laurels to his name, he has also won over 100 national and international titles during his distinguished career. Natekar suffered from age-related illnesses. The badminton player is survived by his only son Gaurav and two daughters. Badminton legend’s son Gaurav told the news agency PTI that his father (Nandu Natekar) passed away peacefully at home. He further informed that he had been ill for three months. Widely regarded as one of India’s most popular athletes, Natekar received the prestigious Arjuna Award for his contributions to sport in 1961. As news of his disappearance made headlines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and forgave the death of the Indian badminton legend. Speaking to his Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi said Natekar has a special place in the history of Indian sport. Despite being an exceptional badminton player, he was also an excellent mentor. Shri Nandu Natekar has a special place in Indian sporting history. He was an exceptional badminton player and a great mentor. Its success continues to motivate aspiring athletes. Saddened by his disappearance. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad hour. Om Shanti. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021 Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed sorrow over Natekar’s death. He claimed that Natekar left a rich legacy for generations to come, which we will all cherish forever. He also said the badminton player will be remembered for his practices, crashes and smashes. One of the towering icons of Indian badminton, Nandu Natekar leaves behind a rich legacy that we will cherish forever. 6 times national champion and first Indian to win an international title in 1956, Natekar will be remembered for his training, his falls and his smashes. Condolences. pic.twitter.com/jfDl4eShoQ – Himanta Biswa Sarma (manthimantabiswa) July 28, 2021 Even Sports Minister Anurag Thakur paid tribute to Natekar by saying that the badminton star was an exceptional player who leaves behind an exceptional sporting legacy. He also mentions that generations of athletes have drawn inspiration from him. Ch. Nandu Natekar was an exceptional badminton player who leaves behind an exceptional sporting legacy. In 1961 he received the prestigious Arjuna Prize. A generation of athletes have been inspired by him. Sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/1WXnPqYIG1 – Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 28, 2021 Here are a few more tweets that paid tribute to the late legendary player: With the death of Nandu Natekar, India has lost one of its sports pioneers. A great player, he brought international recognition to Indian badminton. Awarded the Arjuna Prize, he has mentored and inspired generations of athletes. Condolences to his family and his admirers. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 28, 2021 Saddened to learn of the passing of badminton champion Shri Nandu Natekar ji. His accomplishments and legacy will forever inspire athletes across the country. My sincere condolences to his family and fans. – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 28, 2021 Saddened by the disappearance of the emblematic badminton player, Shri Nandu Natekar. He has made an invaluable contribution to Indian badminton and won over 100 national and international titles. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/iURrwlUDfR – Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 28, 2021 Saddened to learn of the passing of former Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar, who was the first commuter to receive the Arjuna Award. My condolences to the bereaved family members, fans and subscribers. Om Shanti – Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 28, 2021 When I was young, Nandu Natekar was a sports icon. He was more than a badminton champion. A wonderful human being who inspired so many. – Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 28, 2021 Sincere condolences on the passing of the legendary former national badminton champion #NanduNatekar ji. He inspired sportsmen as the first Indian to win an international title and the first commuter to receive the Arjuna Prize. May his family find the strength to bear this loss. May his soul tear itself apart. – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) July 28, 2021 Extremely saddened to learn of the unfortunate death of legendary badminton player Shri Nandu Natekar. Sincere condolences to the family. Our prayers to God for the soul of the deceased and to give strength to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/IQ8CsY9231 – Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 28, 2021

