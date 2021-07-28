Tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, support from across the country gave me energy to move forward: Bhavani Devi





Bhavani Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. His run in his Olympics debut may be over, but India’s first Olympic fencer, CA Bhavani Devi, is hailed as a winner across the country. Speaking at a press conference facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bhavani said the support she got from the entire nation, during her match and even after her loss, gave her the energy needed to move forward. “Tokyo is my first Olympics, but it’s not like you can’t win a medal in your first Olympics. So when I went to Tokyo I went there to win a medal for my country and when I lost in the second round I was very disappointed. So I posted (tweeted) about my feelings because I knew people were paying attention to my performance. I received a lot of positive responses which made me very happy because a medalist always gets a lot of encouragement, but even those who don’t win need that support, and I could see this change in the country, “she said. After being eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to praise his efforts via a tweet. “And when I saw the Prime Minister’s response, I thought to myself, how can a leader publish such encouraging words for an athlete who lost the match. As an athlete we know that winning and losing are part of the sport and we have to move forward but sometimes it’s hard to motivate yourself and take that step to move forward … but his message encouraged and motivated me because I thought that when the leader of the country supports you, you don’t have to worry about anything else. His post helped me recover. After his tweet, even more people sent me very positive messages and it really gave me the energy to move forward. This encouragement is not only important to me, but to every athlete in the country, ”Bhavani added. The 27-year-old said she sees a bright future for fencing in India as there is adequate support for the sport. “There are shooters from the TOPS Developmental group preparing for the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games. In addition, a large number of training centers have been planned across the country, which will ensure athletes have access to the right equipment for training, as fencing is a demanding game in terms of equipment. However, the popularity of any sport depends on how much interest people have in it and during my Olympic participation I realized that interest in fencing is growing due to my qualification. A lot of people watched my game even though it was very early in the morning in India and it was very encouraging to know that. As long as an athlete has this mental support from the locals, he or she can always bounce back, ”she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/tokyo-olympics/article/tweet-from-pm-narendra-modi-support-from-entire-country-gave-me-energy-to-move-forward-bhavana-devi/791640 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos