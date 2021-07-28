China blocks tutoring paid by public school teachers, World News





China has blocked paid after-school tutoring services provided by teachers working for public primary and secondary schools. The country’s education ministry last week released sweeping rules banning for-profit after-school tutoring in basic school subjects, in a bid to raise the birth rate by lowering the cost of education. family life. The policy also restricts foreign investment in the sector. The ministry said in a statement on its website that it would also target teachers who illegally receive bribes and show “zero tolerance” to teachers who “only teach afterwards. lessons but not during lessons “. The new rules threaten to decimate China’s $ 120 billion private tutoring industry and have triggered a sharp sell-off in shares of tutoring companies traded in Hong Kong and New York, including New Oriental Education and Technology Group and Koolearn Technology Holding. Ltd. Under the new rules, all institutions offering tutoring on the school curriculum will be registered as non-profit organizations. This change dramatically affects the public education scene in China, where at least 75 percent (as of 2016) of students attend classes outside of school hours. The situation is made worse by the ban on training companies raising funds through public channels such as initial public offerings (IPOs) and foreign investment. In 2016, China relaxed its “one-child policy,” one of the world’s strictest family planning regulations, allowing couples to have two children amid growing concerns over an aging child. labor force and economic stagnation. But annual births continued to drop to an all-time high of 12 million in 2020, the Beijing National Bureau of Statistics said this month, as the cost of living rises and women increasingly cut back. own choices in family planning. China’s fertility rate stands at 1.3, below the level needed to maintain a stable population, the figures revealed. The crisis threatens a demographic crisis that has alarmed President Xi Jinping’s ruling Communist Party, risking a shortage of young workers to drive an economy that experts say will have to support hundreds of millions of older people by 2050. (With contributions from agencies)

