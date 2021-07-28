Connect with us

Boris Johnson says stopping and looking is kind and loving. Hes gaslighting black people | Katrina FFrench

YesYesterday, I was reminded once again that an anti-crime policy can quickly turn into punitive policing and a violation of civil liberties. For the record, I am not against the police, nor against the fight against violent crime. What I am against is racial discrimination and oppressive police practices. Here we are, a year after the unprecedented massive mobilization of people during Black Lives Matter protests across the UK and many discussions about racial disparities in the criminal justice system have taken place. Yet it is clear that the government has learned nothing in the past 12 months. Absolutely bad.

If lessons had been learned, the policing policies announced yesterday would be based on evidence-based solutions rather than mere political demagoguery.

Make no mistake, Boris Johnson knows exactly what he is doing when he invokes the words kind and loving to describe the use and enhancement of the Section 60 arrest and research powers. ignore it, section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 is infamous: it allows officers to arrest people without suspicion, and has been relied on for 18,000 searches last year, but found only 255 people with weapons. Under his rule, blacks are 18 times more likely to be searched overall than whites, and this has had an extremely damaging impact on communities where incidents of violence have taken place. So the Prime Minister, using these words, actually set gas on fire every black person who was wrongly arrested.

Of course, as a society we expect the police to have sufficient powers to fight crime to ensure our safety; however, we should all be deeply concerned that we are being misled. One need only refer to the reports on the ineffectiveness of stops and searches as a tactic, which were published by the Home office and the Police college. These provide evidence to rule out the approach announced by the government yesterday.

It is frustrating and saddening to see politicians exploit grief. On many occasions where I have spoken and listened to parents who have lost children to violent attacks, the discussion has not focused on whether or not they support the stop and search: c rather, if the stop and search is working so well, why hasn’t he saved my child? To be clear, I don’t think parents blame the police. They just recognize that the current approach does not protect people.

It is my belief, and that of many civil society organizations, that the powers already enshrined in law give the police sufficient authority to search people, and therefore do not need to be reinforced. So if it’s not stopping and searching, what can we do to make our communities safe?

First, we have to accept that we cannot make our way out of the societal problem of violence and in particular street crime. It is illogical, unfair and inefficient to pursue a law enforcement approach. Obviously, those who commit crimes must be held accountable. However, we must not allow the greatest number to suffer for the sins of a few and that is exactly what the police do, arresting and searching thousands of innocent people every year.

Second, we should take a closer look at the causes of violent crime. Ultimately, the solution to the long history of violence in society is complex. So we have to ask ourselves: what makes a person hurt someone else? How to curb violence? I am amazed at the lack of financial resources devoted to non-police initiatives such as restorative justice, conflict resolution and de-escalation.

There are some fantastic organizations, working directly with people who have committed or may become victims of violence, for whom increased support could make a real difference. It is because they have the confidence of their communities.

Looking deeper and wider, we also need to improve the way we deal with domestic violence, poor academic performance, and exploitative relationships. Access to well-paying and interesting employment opportunities also plays a role in creating the socially cohesive and secure society we all desire.

Our government should therefore forget the harsh speeches and demagoguery on checks and searches, the police no longer need powers. Now is the time to invest in crime prevention initiatives that will make a real impact.

