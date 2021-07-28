Trump’s tough day hints at the limits of his power over the GOP





WASHINGTON For someone his political party still can’t leave, Donald Trump certainly had a rough day on Tuesday.

The January 6 Houses committee heard testimony from Capitol Hill police who fought with rioters that day, along with excommunicated Republican officials Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., And Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., playing leading roles on the committee.

Notably, Trump did not comment on yesterday’s testimony (but he did make statements about masks, crime, and the Ohio-15 special election).

Then Trump endorsed Texas’ 6th Congressional District candidate Republican Susan Wright lost to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey, demonstrating the limits of a Trump endorsement even in a low turnout runoff. (George P. Bush, you can breathe a sigh of relief.)

And at the time of publication, Trump had also not commented on this setback.

Since Trump stepped down and especially after January 6, Republican leaders have tried different ways of dealing with the former president.

They appeased him, traveling to Mar a Lago or Bedminster to break bread with him. They tried to dodge questions about him. And they warned of what could happen to the party if they lose Trump’s voter base.

But they never tried to marginalize a former president who, it turns out, doesn’t have as much power as they think.

Downloading data: the numbers you need to know today

53.3%: The share of the vote that Republican Jake Ellzey got in the second round of Texas yesterday.

46.7%: the share that Republican Susan Wright got.

More than 300%: The increase in Covid cases in the United States nationwide since June 19, according to the director of the CDC.

3,177: Number of new daily cases in Tokyo on Wednesday, the second day in a row the city set its record for highest daily cases.

17 percentile points: Falling math scores for Latin American third-graders in spring 2021 compared to 2019, according to a new report. Students from other minority groups also experienced disproportionate drops in their scores during the pandemic.

24%: The share of white evangelicals who say they will not be vaccinated against Covid, as a new study shows higher rates of vaccine resistance among evangelical Christians.

342,607,540: Number of doses of vaccine given in the United States, according to the CDC. (It’s 395,489 since yesterday morning.)

49.2%: The share of all Americans who are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

60.1 percent: The share of all American adults at least 18 years of age who are fully immunized, by CDC.

Home doctor: compulsory masks:

For all House office buildings, the House Hall and House Committee meetings, a properly fitted medical grade filter mask is required when a person is in an indoor space and other people are present

Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 28, 2021

Political polls from all sides have shifted and missed the 2020 presidential election.

In fact, according to a recent report by the American Association for Public Opinion Research, the cumulative error was the largest in 40 years.

This includes the performance of our national NBC News / Wall Street Journal, which showed Joe Biden led Donald Trump by 10 points in the last pre-election poll, when Bidens won the popular vote over Donald Trump was 4.5 points. , 51.3% to 46.8. percent.

In the months following the election, the bipartisan team of pollsters leading the national NBC News poll, the Wall Street Journal is no longer a partner, assessed the poll and its 10,000 interviews in the year 2020. compared to actual voters from the state voter rosters.

Some of the results of the analysis:

The actual electorate was whiter and older than what my poll showed: In our merged October polls, 18% of voters were 65 and over (while actual senior voters were 26%, according to the voter register modeled), and 72 percent were white and non-Hispanic (when they were actually 74 percent). The poll overestimated Bidens’ support among seniors: One reason is that the percentage of black seniors (compared to Caucasian seniors) was higher than it turned out to be. The poll overestimated Bidens’ support in urban areas (and also slightly in rural areas) over actual results: “Our analysis of the data by county shows that our overestimate of Biden’s margin on Trump was mostly concentrated in the urban areas of all geographies, ”the pollsters said. The poll was slightly too Dem-leaning: the party score modeled from our voter roll (D + 9) and our October polls (D + 8) was more Democratic than actual voters in 2020 do. ‘were (D + 5).

NBC pollsters found other complicating factors, including declining voter turnout, the coronavirus pandemic (blue-collar workers made up 19% of voters registered for the poll in 2019 and 20% in the January survey. 2020, but they were 17% for the rest of 2020) and Trump’s unique role (Biden was +10 on the ballot, but it was D + 5 in Congress’ preference).

Going forward, here are the changes made by pollsters:

They adjust the samples to be slightly older and keep white non-Hispanics above 70% of registered voters. They incorporate additional quotas by age and ethnicity, and will use a geographic sampling frame based on county size and type. They will ask undecided voters again for a final preference between the Republican or Democratic candidate if they are forced to make a decision today. And they will closely monitor the percentage of blue collar workers in our surveys.

As GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin prepares to appear at upcoming integrity campaign rally, Democrat Terry McAuliffe presents new TV ad reminding Virginia voters of Youngkins’ earlier comments On the question.

“Our electoral integrity task force was launched the first week, according to the announcement. This is the most important issue we will be discussing,” added the Republican.

Then the narrator of the McAuiffe commercials follows: “For Youngkin, the most important issue is not the job, it is the repetition of Donald Trump’s lies.”

The Youngkins campaign responded to the ad: Terry McAuliffe opposes the requirement for photo ID to vote, which undermines the integrity of our election and facilitates cheating. Glenn Youngkin will restore Virginia’s photo ID law and make it easy for everyone who is eligible to vote and harder to cheat.

More from the Youngkin Campaign: As an American, Glenn Youngkin is absolutely right that for Virginia to be successful economically, our nation’s foundations must be strong, including confidence in the integrity of our elections and the will Americans to accept the results of our democratic process.

ICYMI: what else is happening in the world

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new masking guidelines recommending that all people wear masks indoors if Covid spreads quickly in the community, and that all children wear masks in schools.

The Washington Post reports that the White House will require vaccinations for federal employees unless they wish to be repeatedly tested for Covid.

The Justice Department said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Was not acting in an official capacity at the rally leading up to the Capitol attack, a finding that means Brooks will not be off the hook in a lawsuit against him .

Many House Republicans say they were unable to attend the Jan.6 committee hearing.

Simone Biles will miss the all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

There are higher rates of resistance to the Covid vaccine among evangelical Christians than other religious groups, according to a new study.

