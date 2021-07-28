Nepal’s cautious approach to the Tibetan issue – The Diplomat

Publicity

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet The Autonomous Region last Friday, the first official visit by a Chinese leader to the troubled region in 30 years, sent strong signals to its neighbors to the south.

Coming at a time when a military standoff between India and China along their disputed border, India borders the TAR shows no signs of ending, Xis visit to Nyingchi near the McMahon Line, the disputed border in the eastern sector, raised eyebrows in New Delhi.

But also, Xis’ visit to the TAR would have been noted in Nepal. Like India, Nepal borders Tibet and is home to thousands of Tibetan refugees. As a result, the Tibetan issue is a key issue in Sino-Nepalese relations.

About 20,000 Tibetan refugees live in Nepal. After China crushed the Tibetan uprising in 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama and thousands of his supporters fled Tibet. While the majority went to India, a significant number came to Nepal and Bhutan.

Diplomatic relations between Nepal and China were established in 1955, and the two countries signed a treaty the following year under which Nepal recognized Tibet as part of China. The one-China policy is a cornerstone of Sino-Nepalese relations. Kathmandu does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country and has supported Hong Kong’s new national security law.

Regarding Tibet, Nepal recognizes that Tibet is China’s domestic problem. He has countered all anti-Chinese activities of Tibetan refugees on his soil.

Nepal is careful to reiterate its commitment to the one-China policy during official visits by its leaders to China and vice versa. For example, during Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe’s visit to Nepal last year, then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stressed Nepal’s commitment to politics and said that Kathmandu would not allow Nepalese soil to be used against Chinese interests. . In turn, Wei had congratulated Nepal for its continuation of this policy and pledged Beijing’s support in safeguarding the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Nepal.

A small neighbor of gigantic China and sandwiched between the two Asian giants, India and China, Nepal must exercise caution. He cannot afford to be caught up in their geopolitical battles.

Nepal has faced the problems of its southern neighbor, India, which has cooperated with the CIA on the Tibet issue. For example, the two jointly launched the 1979 khampa rebellion in the Nepalese region of Mustang, endangering the sovereignty of Nepal.

This incident changed the policy of the Nepalese government towards Tibetans. He began to see them through the lens of security threats.

At present, Nepal monitors Tibetan refugees living in Nepal and lists them as potential targets for surveillance and espionage.

This is because some of their activities participation in the Khampa rebellion, for example, are problematic for Nepal. Great funding that they receive from the United States, India and other countries to continue such activities is a matter of concern for Nepal.

There is pressure on Nepal, especially from Western liberal democracies and global bodies, to grant legal status and fundamental rights to Tibetan exiles. Nepal failed to register and verify Tibetan refugees, leaving them undocumented and vulnerable to the violation of their rights. But Nepal is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol, which is one of the reasons the Himalayan country does not feel obligated to heed Western demands.

Over the past two decades, Nepal laws have been updated to reflect various security agreements, including the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and the 2014 Mutual Legal Assistance Act, concluded with China. Under these agreements and the recent border management system, Tibetans crossing the Sino-Nepal border and entering Nepal illegally are not allowed entrance and must be returned to Tibet without having sought refuge in Nepal.

The importance of Tibetan refugee issues in Sino-Nepalese relations was highlighted during Xis’ visit to Nepal in October 2019. The Chinese side was pressuring Nepal at the time to do so. sign an extradition treaty so that “troublemaker” Tibetan refugees would be deported to China to face prosecution. It was later learned that Nepal did not respond to Chinese demand due to pressure from Western powers. This angered Xi, who the Chinese state broadcaster said told Oli at a meeting that those who tried to divide China would face “crushed bodies and broken bones.

The Consolidation Appropriations Act passed by the US Congress in December 2020 has allocated funds for the welfare of Tibetan refugees residing in Nepal and other countries. This law and other US laws on Tibet indicate a renewed interest in Washington in the region, provoking strong reactions in China.

Nepal genuinely fears that it will become a geopolitical playing field not only between India and China, but also between the two superpowers, the United States and China, on the question of Tibet.

China sees the Dalai Lama as a potential separatist leader who could weaken its grip on Tibet. He has claimed the exclusive right to control the selection process for the next Dalai Lama, and analysts say he is already lobbying neighbors like Nepal and Mongolia not to recognize any successor who is not approved by Beijing.

To strengthen its influence in Nepal, China is investing in hydroelectricity, airports, highways and telecommunications projects in Nepal.

The United States and India Support the Tibetan cause openly, while China warns Nepal at every meeting of senior officials. This put Nepal in a difficult situation. Assuming that the geopolitical competition does not abate, Nepal cannot change its policies on Tibetan refugees living in Nepal.

New Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba faces complex geopolitical challenges as rivalries between regional and world powers unfold on Nepalese soil. It will need to be cautious, especially on issues that are of critical importance to these countries.