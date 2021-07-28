Will continue the good work done by Yediyurappa: The new CM of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, assures the Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News





Bangalore: After being sworn in as Karnataka’s new chief minister on Wednesday, Basavaraj Bommai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his good wishes and said he would continue the good work done by the previous state government led by BS Yediyurappa. “Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your wishes. I will certainly continue the good work done by the state government under the able leadership of @BSYBJP. We as a team will work for the development of the state and the nation under the guidance of all of our senior leaders, ”Bommai tweeted. Thank you Prime Minister arenarendramodi ji for your good wishes. I will certainly continue the good work done by the state government under the able leadership of @BSYBJP. We, as a team, will work for state and nation development under the guidance of all our senior leaders. https://t.co/WL6svbRTMX Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) July 28, 2021 Earlier, while congratulating the Bommai, Prime Minister Modi praised his predecessor Yediyurappa for his “monumental contribution” to the growth of BJP and the state. The prime minister expressed confidence that the new chief minister will build on the “exceptional work” done by the previous BJP government in the state. “Kudos to Shri @BSBommai Ji for taking the oath of office as CM of Karnataka. He brings with him a wealth of legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will build on the outstanding work of our government in the state. Best wishes for a successful tenure, he said in a tweet. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai was sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. He was sworn in by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot during an oath-taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today. Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa resigned his post as chief minister on Monday, coinciding with the end of two years of his government. The governor had accepted Yediyurappa’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers he headed, with immediate effect, but asked him to continue serving as chief minister until other arrangements were made. Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, is a staunch Yediyurappa loyalist and has his origins in the Janata Parivar. Previously JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy were CM of Karnataka at different times. The 61-year-old leader was Minister of Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature in the Yediyurappa Council of Ministers which was dissolved by the governor and was also the minister in charge of Haveri and District districts. ‘Udupi. Born January 28, 1960 in Hubballi, Basavaraj Bommai graduated in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for three years at Tata Motors, Pune, then became an industrial entrepreneur. The Bommais caste, the diploma, the administrative capacities and the proximity to Yediyurappa and the central leaders of the BJP would be the reasons for his choice for the post. Bommai is from the dominant Veerashaiva-c to which Yediyurappa also belongs. The community represents 16-17% of the state’s population and is considered a key voting base for the BJP. Live

