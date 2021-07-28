BJP hits back at Congress

(Eds: With more info)

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Claiming that preventing a possible third wave of Covid is the biggest problem right now, the BJP on Wednesday denounced opposition parties for disrupting the work of parliament on issues “fabricated” like the Pegasus question and claimed it was “anti-national” not to discuss the pandemic in both Houses.

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra also criticized the unity of opposition parties against Narendra Modi’s government, saying they were also united earlier and that the main motivation for these parties, from Congress to many regional, was to protect their “family interests”.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains committed to the development of the nation, he said.

With Rahul Gandhi alleging that the government used Pegasus spyware as a weapon against him and others, Patra said if the Congress leader thought his cell phone was being targeted, then he would have to go to a police station. police and file a complaint.

Mocking the leader of Congress, he said he would gain nothing from spying on him. He is unable to lead his party, Patra claimed, wondering why anyone would spy on him.

After Gandhi said the opposition was united in demanding a discussion in parliament over the alleged espionage, which he called “anti-national” work, Patra hit back, saying what is “anti-national” , they are elected representatives who do not discuss an issue that has impacted the country and the world.

“Anyone who tries to prevent such a debate deals a blow to the country … It is anti-national not to discuss the issue on the floor of Parliament,” Patra told reporters, attacking his rivals.

Opposition parties have blocked parliament on a multitude of issues, with the Pegasus Row at the center of their protests.

The biggest problem now is how to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 and measures like vaccination, Patra added.

Claiming that the Pegasus dispute is a “fabricated” problem, he alleged that opposition parties, such as Congress and Trinamool’s Congress, were trying to “arm” a “non-existent” problem to block Parliament.

Accusing opposition parties of “suppressing” the voice of the people, he said they had called for an extraordinary session of parliament to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic but are now blocking it when a regular session has start.

When asked about opposition parties joining hands against the government on the Pegasus Row, Patra noted that they had also united earlier and referred to key anti-BJP leaders posing together after the The Congress-JD (S) alliance formed government in Karnataka in 2018 and Congress and the Samajwadi Party are together fighting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017.

Whether it is Congress, Shiv Sena or the Samajwadi Party, their intention is not to develop India but to save their family interests, he said.

Modi does not come from a political family, and he remains committed to the development of the nation, Patra added.

Gandhi said on Wednesday that the opposition was united in demanding a discussion of Pegasus’ spy line in parliament in the presence of the prime minister or home secretary.

He dismissed the government’s accusations of disrupting Parliament and said the opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility.

Congress also attacked the government over the Pegasus spy line, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit of “touching the soul of Indian democracy”. PTI KR NSD NSD

Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI