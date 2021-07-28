Blame voters for Boris Johnson and failed politicians Yorkshire Post Letters





Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister – do we have the politicians we deserve? While I fully support Malcolm Naylors' contempt for the current crop of politicians who run the government, I do not agree with his final premise; that our democracy is not fit for purpose (The Yorkshire Post, July 24). Our politicians are elected by voters who can cast their vote on whatever prejudice, spite, aspiration, misunderstanding or thoughtful opinion they choose. There are many sources of information that voters use to help them make their decisions, unfortunately many of very uncertain origin. Democracy is one person, one voice, without any other qualification. If it elects incompetent politicians, is it the fault of the politicians or the voters? I am sure that Mr Naylor would not agree to control the voters before granting them their democratic right. Gavin Williamson is the secretary of Educatino. Our democracy can give us our incompetent government, with statesmen like Michael Gove, Gavin Williamson, Matt Hancock and Robert Jenrick, but consider this other great democracy like the United States. There, the right-wing Republicans censors can no longer handle a democracy that rejects them, so they are now determined to restrict voting rights to those who support them. As so often in life, we don't get the standards we deserve, we only get the standards we accept. If we continue to vote for inane and clumsy politicians, then maybe we will be happy enough to accept such low standards, even though we think we deserve better. The real danger is when a government does not govern by the rules of law and chooses to govern by the law of rulers. Left bias at the BBC How do you see today's ministers and deputies? From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield. COLIN Moore (The Yorkshire Post, July 21) opposes claims by Jacob Rees-Mogg that the BBC news service is largely staffed with political predispositions in line with the center liberal elite left. It is certainly no coincidence that The Guardian is the BBC's most widely read newspaper. Reported 1,300 copies are purchased each week. The fact that 86% of BBC job ads appear in the Guardian is certainly significant and helps to substantiate Rees-Moggs' claim. Furthermore, Mr Moores' bizarre accusation that the new Johnson government appointees are to the right of Genghis Khan clearly demonstrates his own political status which hardly suggests an impartial point of view when he expresses his own attempt. to exempt the BBC from leftist bias. A major consequence of corporate prejudices has been the intervention of the new GB news channel in an attempt to foster a right-wing focus and balance the political landscape. I think it's disappointing that presenters like Emily Maitlis, Kirsty Wark, Huw Edwards and Laura Kuenssberg have been allowed to run the BBC airwaves without a compensatory conservative (little c) opinion.

