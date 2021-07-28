Brandi Love wants Ron DeSantis to show up in 2024 if Donald Trump doesn’t





Brandi Love has said she will support Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024 if Donald Trump does not run again.

The adult film actress, who identifies as a conservative, spoke to Newsweek after being kicked out of a Turning Point USA event last week.

“Everyone knows I’m the ‘MAGA MILF’ so I’d love to see Trump show up again. I really don’t think he will,” the porn star, whose first name is Tracey Lynn Livermore.

“Even I can admit that Donald Trump has an odious arrogance about him that rubs some people the wrong way. like that.”

Love said she vehemently supported Trump because of his “political positions.”

“He basically said he’s screwing the swamp, screwing the system, this country doesn’t belong to ‘the capital’, it belongs to We The People. He put America first.”

She added: “You simply cannot say that before COVID all people, of all colors, genders, political beliefs and religions were better off than at any time in history.”

Love has said that if Trump decides not to run again, she will support the current Florida governor.

“If Trump doesn’t show up in 2024, I’d like to see DeSantis show up,” she said. “I would hate to lose him in Florida, but he has the same disrespect for DC, the media and the swamp as Trump does.”

Love has also spoken of being an adult artist who talks about politics.

“I miss the days when gamers played, organizations knew their purpose and adult performers could just entertain,” she said.

“I hate that I’m here having to fight for us as a band not to get canceled on Tumblr, Facebook, Instagram and at the same time fight to not get canceled from filming pro scenes in Los Angeles.

The first image shows Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaking to media about the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium that partially collapsed on July 3, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. More than 100 people are missing as search and rescue efforts continue. The second photo shows Brandi Love at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit event in Tampa Bay, Florida last week. Michael Reaves / Getty Images / Twitter

“I can’t believe that I have to stand up and fight for America to remain America and at the same time fight against the factions on my own political side of the fence.”

The 48-year-old made headlines last week when she condemned Turning Point USA and called the group a “religious cult” after being banned from one of their conferences.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is a right-wing organization that advocates conservative values ​​on high school and college campuses.

TPUSA told Newsweek on Sunday evening that the decision to eject Love was “in line with its standard operating procedures of not involving any pornographic brands, influencers or personalities posting or posting sexually explicit and pornographic content.”

Love added to Newsweek: “I wish less of us [porn stars] had to speak. Common sense and Americanism have been replaced by dangerous tribalism. “

