Trump WH “accomplice in the planning” of the Capitol riot





Lt. Gen. Russel Honor told MSNBC that Trump’s White House was complicit in planning the Capitol Riot. Honor also suggested that Trump’s White House was behind the delayed federal response that day. Honor conducted a security review of the United States Capitol after the attack. Loading Something is loading.

“It is my personal opinion that the executive branch was complicit in the planning and the late response that occurred in bringing more federal aid to Capitol Hill that day,” Honor said in an appearance. on MSNBC, noting that he had not come to that conclusion since the security review he spearheaded.

“This is my own perception, based on what I saw and what I heard and by the fact that the former president keeps telling people, ‘It wasn’t a riot, it didn’t mean no harm, it was like a picnic, ‘”said Honor, adding:” The last time I heard from him he told them to go to the Capitol and raise hell . “

In an inflammatory speech near the White House shortly before the violence on Capitol Hill, Trump lied about the 2020 election and called on his supporters to “fight like hell.”

Trump was impeached for provoking the insurgency, but was acquitted in the Senate with the help of his Republican allies, including GOP lawmakers who said he was responsible for the deadly riot.

Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 28, 2021

There are open questions as to why law enforcement was not prepared for that day and what caused the delay in the federal response. A Capitol Police intelligence assessment three days before the insurgency sounded alarm bells about the potential for violence by Trump supporters on Jan.6, saying “Congress itself is the target,” according to a report by 104 pages from the Inspector General of the Capitol Police.

Federal investigators are investigating the insurgency, and the House has opened an investigation into its origins and the security loopholes surrounding it.

In the weeks leading up to the attack on Capitol Hill, Trump embarked on an unprecedented effort to overturn the election results. As Trump aired baseless allegations of massive electoral fraud, the president and his allies presented dozens of court challenges; all have failed.

Trump urged his supporters to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC on Jan.6 when congressional lawmakers meet to certify Joe Biden’s victory. “Big protest in Washington on January 6,” Trump tweeted on December 19. “Be there, it will be wild!”

During his speech, Trump urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill. “You will never take back our country with weakness. You have to be strong and you have to be strong,” Trump said. “We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.”

What happened next was one of the most shocking events in United States history and the largest breach of the United States Capitol since the War of 1812.

Trump did sit down and watch the violence unfold. Hours later, he called on his supporters to disperse, showing a video in which he repeated his lies about the election and claimed the insurgents were “very special”.

In testimony Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the insurgency, four police officers who suffered violence that day blasted Trump and his Republican supporters. One of the officers called the insurgents “terrorists”, while another denounced the attack on Capitol Hill as an “attempted coup”.

