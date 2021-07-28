PM Modi congratulates Bommai and salutes Yediyurappa’s contribution





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Basavaraj Bommai for taking the oath of office as Karnataka’s new chief minister and said he brought with him a wealth of legislative and administrative experience. In his tweets, Modi also praised former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, saying no words will ever do justice to his “monumental contribution” to the BJP and the growth of its members. “For decades he worked hard, traveled to all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare,” the prime minister said. No words will ever do justice to Shri’s monumental contribution @BSYBJP Ji to our Party and for the growth of Karnatakas. For decades he worked hard, traveled all over Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021 Congratulating Bommai, the Prime Minister said: “He brings with him a wealth of legislative and administrative experience. I have no doubts that it will build on the outstanding work of our government in the state. Best wishes for a successful term. Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji by taking the oath as Karnatakas CM. He brings with him a wealth of legislative and administrative experience. I have no doubts that it will build on the outstanding work of our government in the state. Best wishes for a successful term. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021 Responding to the Prime Minister, Bommai said: “Thank you for trusting me. I assure you effective and transparent good governance in Karnataka which are your ideals and I also assure that your vision of a dynamic Bharat will be realized in Karnataka.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “I am sure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, he will further strengthen the BJP’s determination to serve the poor and farmers of the state with his wisdom and experience. “ Welcoming the former chief minister, the interior minister said: “Yediyurappaji has served the party and the people of Karnataka with the utmost dedication. His contribution and hard work to strengthen BJP at the local level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. guide the party and the government. “ Shri @BSYBJP Ji served the party and the people of Karnataka with the utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work to strengthen BJP at the local level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and the government. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 28, 2021 Check out the latest DH videos:

