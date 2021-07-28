The dismissal of cabinet members sounds the alarm for others





File photo of Advisor to Chief Minister of Income and Estate Qalandar Khan Lodhi (left) and Minister of Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan (right)

PESHAWAR: The dismissal of the two cabinet members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sounded the alarm for their colleagues, worried about their future.

Some cabinet members pointed out that there was no guarantee that one could end his term with dignity in the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Social Affairs Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan and Chief Income and Estate Minister’s Advisor Qalandar Khan Lodhi tendered their resignations on Tuesday at the request of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

In his resignation letter, Dr Hisham Inamullah thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for placing their trust in them. He vowed to spare no effort to strengthen the party.

According to sources close to Dr Hisham Inamullah, some PTI activists in his home district of Lakki Marwat were shocked by his unexpected dismissal.

They announced that they were organizing a demonstration against Governor Shah Farman and Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur.

However, according to sources, Dr Hisham Inamullah stepped in and arrested them, claiming it would send the wrong message and people would say as if he was greedy for power.

Some PTI activists became moved and vowed to organize a protest rally by blocking the Indus Highway passing through Lakki Marwat. Dr Hisham arrested them and made them understand that this was what his political opponents wanted him to do, a PTI leader told The News in Peshawar.

Pleading for anonymity, he said it was a great shock to Dr Hisham but that he was able to control his emotions and those of his supporters.

He said that on the day Dr Hisham was asked to resign, he was holding a large political rally in his hometown and brought a large number of JUI workers to PTI.

According to sources close to Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Dr Hisham had already informed the Prime Minister of the alleged negative role of Governor Shah Farman and Ali Amin Gandapur against him.

In his resignation, Dr Hisham alleged that Shah Farman and Gandapur did not like his presence in the cabinet.

When reached, Governor Shah Farman dismissed the allegations, saying he had nothing to do with ministers and their departments.

This correspondent spoke to some of the provincial ministers in Peshawar about the current situation.

Two of them said they had heard in recent months that one or two non-influential cabinet members would be sacked to pave the way for the more influential.

There were these rumors, but frankly, I didn’t know who would be eliminated. At the PTI, a minister does not expect him to complete his term because anything can happen, noted a minister.

According to the ministers, there was no clear standard for judging the performance of cabinet members.

Most cabinet members preferred to focus on their respective constituencies rather than sitting in desks and issuing statements. At PTI, if you are in the limelight then you will have to pay the price because some elements feel threatened, another cabinet member said.

A third said that if there had been a check on the performance of ministers, Taimur Jhagra would have been sent home long ago.

He said he was surprised to learn that the two cabinet members had been sacked on the basis of poor performance.

Would you believe that every time I visit my constituency I prefer to stay away from hospitals due to a large number of complaints about poor service. But Taimur Jhagra has been given two important portfolios, finance and health, because he has ties, he said.

He claimed the chief minister had not been consulted to sack the two cabinet members, saying if it was up to the chief minister he would have fired others.

