Indonesia battles high infant mortality rate amid Delta variant outbreak





Girl in Indonesia reacts as medical staff inject her with Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during vaccination campaign for children over 12 (AP) Indonesia is seeing an increase in child deaths from Covid-19, as the world’s fourth most populous country grapples with an overall increase in hospitalizations and deaths, reports show. The Indonesian Pediatric Society reported that 100 children died from the coronavirus every week during the month of July. Children now account for 12.5% ​​of total infections, many of whom are under the age of 5, the company told the New York Times. Indonesian Covid-19 task forces have recorded more than 700 deaths among children up to mid-July since the start of the pandemic. The new data has emerged amid a global wave of Covid-19 deaths, which pushed Indonesia this month to overtake India and Brazil as the global epicenter of the pandemic with the largest number of daily infections. The National Pediatric Society has been monitoring the increase in cases in children every week since early July, as authorities decided to tighten restrictions on community activities. The government designed Multi-Tiered Public Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) to combat the flood and support small businesses suffering from foreclosure restrictions. President Joko Widodo also pledged to improve the efficiency of his testing, tracing and treatment. At three weeks of PPKM, there is a significant increase in cases of children. In the first week, overall, there were 3,000 to 4,000 new cases. The second week there were between 5,000 and 7,000. And now we even have 17,000 cases per week, Voice Aman Pulungan, president of the Indonesian Pediatric Society, reported as saying. The spike in cases in children coincided with the spread of the Delta variant, which swept through many countries suffering from the slow rollout of the vaccine in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. It attacks viciously regardless of age, said Tri Yunis Miko, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia. The independent. But the condition of the children deteriorated as many of them did not receive sufficient treatment, he said. The story continues Hospitals were full this week due to the significant increase in the total number of cases, forcing many hospitals to prioritize patients with severe symptoms. Beds were not available when patients were admitted to hospital, and many had to wait in overflow tents. Only a few hospitals in Indonesia are equipped to treat children infected with the virus. The low rate of testing was also seen as a critical factor in delaying treatment for children, said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University. Since the beginning of July, the country’s Minister of Health, Budi Gunawan Sadikin, had promised to deploy 400,000 tests per day. But the country’s weekly average testing rate shows only 155,000 tests have been done, according to One World Data at the University of Oxford. This is detection failure which means late diagnosis, and delayed hospitalization of patients ends in death, Dr Budiaman said. The independent. Immunizing children is one of the keys to reducing the risk of death, he said. Since the first day of July, Indonesia has vaccinated more than 700,000 children, many between the ages of 12 and 17. The government has also come under fire for not providing enough beds for infected children. More rooms for Covid-19 treatment for children must be one of the government’s concerns, Miko said. Build more health facilities, he added.

