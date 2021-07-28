The dirty little secret about Donald Trump’s approval





“88 and 2 (really 1) in APPROVALS this election cycle, and @FoxNews was critical,” he tweeted in June 2020. “Has anyone done that well? “

But as is so often true with Trump, the reality is far short of his bragging rights. While not exactly a situation where the Emperor has no clothes on, it is clear from the numbers that the former president’s record is much more uneven than he would like his party to have. thinks.

“Susan has my full and complete approval,” Trump said in a July 21 statement. “She will make our country proud. Vote Tuesday!”

And on Monday, Trump doubled down:

“Big election tomorrow in the great state of Texas! Susan Wright supports the policies of America First, our military and our veterans, is strong against borders, tough against crime, pro-life and will always protect our Second Amendment. will serve the people in the 6th congressional district of Texas and our country, very well. Susan has my full and complete approval. “

Trump’s PAC Save America put money behind those words, spending $ 100,000 on last-minute ads for her – and taping a robocall to help her increase turnout. And it wasn’t that close – 53% to 47%. This means that Trump’s special election record so far in 2021 is 1-1. (He had previously supported Rep. Julia Letlow, who showed up and won to replace her late husband who also died of Covid-19.) Which, admittedly, is a fairly small sample size. But Ballotpedia has kept a running account of Trump’s endorsers – and their plight – which gives us a broader and better look at the former president’s real record.

Ballotpedia divides Trump’s endorsements into three categories: 1) General Election 2) Special Election 3) Battlefield Primaries (i.e. primaries that are competitive). Here is his record in each of these during the 2020 campaign:

* General elections: 141-42 (77%)

* Special elections: 3-2 (60%)

* Primary Battlegrounds: 21-2 (91%)

Let’s go through each of these categories.

In the general election, Trump has always fleshed out his statistics by endorsing many incumbent candidates who have almost no chance of losing. Trump has done a LOT of this in the 2020 cycle. For example, he supported Rep. James Comer in Kentucky 1st District; Comer won with 75% in a seat Trump won with nearly 50 points. No one thought Comer was losing. Trump’s approval had nothing to do with this fact.

Special elections are unique even in the world of electoral politics. They are often scheduled at odd hours – the end of July in a slack year is not a traditional voting time in Texas, for example – and this produces low and odd turnout. Any endorser will therefore find it difficult to make the right choice in special elections. They tend to be the game equivalent of a “pick them” – meaning no one really knows what’s going to happen.

The only place where it’s clear Trump’s approval matters is in the contested Republican primaries. A 21-2 record is very, very good – and suggests that if Trump supports you in a normally scheduled primary, you’re very likely to win.

Taken together, the numbers suggest that a Republican candidate – whether titular or challenger – still wants Trump’s approval.

But that approval is no guarantee of victory no matter what Trump says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/politics/donald-trump-susan-wright-jake-ellzey-texas/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos