US imposes sanctions on Syrian armed group linked to Turkey





Washington (AFP) The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Syrian armed group that killed a Kurdish politician during Turkey’s 2019 incursion, pledging to continue responsibility in the war-torn country. The United States has also taken action against two men accused of funding extremists in Syria, including one based in Turkey, as well as five prison officials in President Bashar al-Assad’s regime for torture. The Treasury Department said it was blocking all assets and banning any US transactions with Ahrar al-Sharqiya, a once-obscure armed group that came into the limelight when Turkey sent forces into northern Syria in October. 2019 following discussions with then-President Donald Trump. The UN rights office said fighters from the group pulled a 35-year-old Syrian Kurdish politician, Hevrin Khalaf, from her car and shot her dead in a possible war crime. The Treasury Department said the group had killed hundreds more since 2018 in a prison it ran near Aleppo and had integrated former members of the extremist Islamic State group. “Our designations today should remind us that the United States will use all its diplomatic tools to promote accountability for those who have inflicted abuse and suffering on the Syrian people,” said Aimee Cutrona, a senior official in the Department of Syria. State in charge of Syria. “These designations come at a time when we are witnessing an increase in violence in northwestern Syria. The United States continues to call for an immediate national ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Syria. Syria, “she told reporters. The Treasury Department has taken action against five prison officers and eight prisons, estimating that 14,000 people have been tortured to death as Assad crushes a ten-year-old uprising. He also imposed sanctions on Hasan al-Shaban, a suspected al-Qaeda fundraiser based in Turkey, and Farrukh Furkatovich Fayzimatov, accused of funding the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, led by the former affiliate. Syrian al-Qaeda. The United States has had complicated relations with NATO ally Turkey, with Trump appearing to support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he connects the Syrian Kurds who led the United States-backed struggle against the State Group Islamic national Kurdish separatists. President Joe Biden’s administration has sharply criticized Turkey on several fronts, most recently in Cyprus, but has also welcomed Turkish offers to protect Kabul International Airport as US forces withdraw from Afghanistan. AFP 2021

