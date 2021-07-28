Rahmat Erwin wins bronze at the 2020 Olympics, Jokowi:.





Tokyo – Rahmat Erwin Abdallah successfully won the bronze medal for Indonesia of 2020 olympics. President Joko Widodo congratulate the 20 year old athlete. Thank you for entering the contest Lifting weights 73 kg men’s category at the Tokyo International Forum, Wednesday (7/28/2021). He competed first in Group B and became the best with a total of 342 kg. Rahmat’s breakout force weighs 152 kg. Meanwhile, during the clean and jerk, Rahmat recorded a force of 190 kg. total force Rahmat Erwin Abdallah apparently able to compete with the weightlifters of Group A. Rahmat became the best number three and was entitled to a bronze medal. Rahmat lost to Chinese weightlifter Shi Zhiyong, who landed a 166kg snatch and 198kg clean and jerk with a total lift of 364kg. This record is a record Olympic. Meanwhile, the silver medal was won by Venezuelan athlete Mayora Pernia Julio Ruben. He collected a total lift of 346 kg, the results of the snatch 156 kg and the clean and jerk 190 kg. This is Indonesia’s second bronze medal in weightlifting. Previously, Windy Cantika Aisah managed to take third place in the 49 kg women. In addition, weightlifting is also able to present a silver medal on behalf of Eko Yuli Iran. The athlete from Lampung became the second best in the men’s 61 kg category. Rahmat’s success in winning bronze received appreciation from Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The President of the Republic of Indonesia conveyed his congratulations via his official Twitter account on Wednesday (7/28). “One more Tokyo Olympic Games medal for Indonesia. The male weightlifter, Rahmat Erwin Abdallah, won the bronze medal in the 73 kg category in tonight’s game. Congratulations to Rahmat, “tweeted President Jokowi via the @jokowi account. Watch videos “Proud! Bronze for Indonesia by Rahmat Erwin“

