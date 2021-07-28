Ministers Call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Implement CBO and EWS Reserve into All India Medical Education Quota

A delegation of OBC category NDA MPs, including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the All India quota of undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation included BJP MPs Yadav, Ganesh Singh, Surendra Singh Nagar and Apna Dal (Sonelal) MP and Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

The ruling coalition delegation delivered a letter to the prime minister, asking him to implement a reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) and economically weaker sections (EWS) in the entire quota. India in medical education.

“We (…) call on you to take the necessary action and implement the reservation of OBC and EWS applicants in the whole India quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses,” wrote the Delegation.

At a review meeting earlier this week, the prime minister hoped the matter could be resolved by relevant ministries as a matter of priority, sources said earlier.

The National Entrance and Entrance Examination (NEET) is organized for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

Under the rules, all states were required to cede 15% of undergraduate medicine and dentistry and 50% postgraduate places in public colleges to a “central pool”, with the remainder going to a “central pool”. ‘State “.

The “central pool” is the quota for all of India and students from all over the country are eligible to apply for admission.

For admission, SC and ST aspirants have a reservation under this quota.

“However, the OBC category applicants were denied the reservation under the quota from all of India,” the NDA delegation said.

MPs also congratulated Modi for his exemplary leadership in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic that has engulfed all of humanity.