Trump tries to sabotage Biden infrastructure deal





But Trump has made it clear that he is not interested in supporting any Republican deal with Democrats and is hoping Congressional allies kill him.

Opposition to Trump, aides insist, is substantive. In a time of fear around inflation, he opposes additional spending and believes that the framework for potential compromise is far too geared towards environmentally conscious projects and not physical infrastructure. But much of what has driven Trump’s approach to legislation in the past has been self-interest and personal grievances. And when discussing the ongoing infrastructure talks, Trump aides concede they remain upset that a big bill was not passed while it was in the oval.

They have had four years to strike an infrastructure deal with someone who knows infrastructure and builds buildings, a Trump aide said. I’m just speaking for myself, he didn’t say, Oh, they should have done it with me, but if they really wanted infrastructure they would have done it when President Trump was there.

Although he has increasingly sought to undermine negotiations, Trump’s efforts to derail any infrastructure package have, so far, mostly met with a shrug on Capitol Hill.

I read the statements, said Sen. Kevin Cramer (RN.D.). But it’s a bit short on the specifics.

On Wednesday, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio.) Announced that there was agreement on the main issues, after long days of back and forth between leading Republicans and the White House. A closing vote was expected in the evening.

I don’t think there’s a lot going on there, a senior GOP official said of Trump’s attempts to undermine the deal. It’s not reverberating here. I don’t think Rob Portman sees that and walks away, Oh no I have to give up.

Still, the threat that Trump could persuade Republicans to drop the talks was deep enough that Portman reportedly asked Trump to back the deal. The senator, who is the GOP’s main negotiator with the White House, reminded the former president that the new package lives up to what he hoped to do in the White House, according to the report. A spokesperson for Trump said he was not aware of any conversations, but said Portman would not be very lucky.

Trump’s pullback on the deal echoed some of the same concerns expressed in a Wall Street Journal Conservative Editorial Board article days earlier. The former president threatened lawmakers backing the deal for giving Democrats a big, big win over infrastructure.

Republican voters will never forget their names, and neither will the people of our country, Trump said in a recent statement.

Trump has repeatedly tried to pass his own infrastructure bill. As a candidate, he presented a nearly $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan to improve the roads and bridges of the Americas and create new jobs. But once in office, the self-proclaimed negotiator realized the difficulty of negotiating a massive spending program in Washington, and he repeatedly sabotaged his own efforts to reach a deal by going wrong with self-inflicted political controversies. At one point, Trump and the Democratic leaders appeared to be on the verge of agreeing on a $ 2 trillion infrastructure package, but weeks later all hope of a deal collapsed in a blowout. Oval Office drama between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over House inquiries.

Through it all, Trump has often been thwarted by McConnell, who has shown little of the same appetite for passing a major spending bill on bridges and roads. McConnell now has much less power to determine the legislative outcome of an infrastructure push. But Trump has always focused his anger on the Kentucky Republican, threatening to remove GOP caucus members who are in talks with Democrats over a bill.

Over the weekend at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Trump criticized the Republican leader as an old crow, a stunt he once used on McConnell and was applauded by the pro-Trump public.

In fact, it’s quite an honor, “McConnell told a CNN reporter when asked about the nickname.” Old Crow is Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon. “

Trump’s anger at McConnell has been simmering since the election results. The then Senate Majority Leader declined to back Trump’s claim that the vote was rigged and allowed a vote for Trump’s impeachment following the January 6 riots. McConnell fought off this latest threat and then helped torpedo an independent commission to investigate what happened that day. But Trump remained obsessed with him.

A Trump adviser said the former president’s team was trying to find ways to deprive McConnell of the majority leader post if Republicans regained control of the Senate in 2022, something Trump himself had openly fantasized about. .

I don’t think that will ever be settled, the adviser said of the Trump-McConnell relationship. It is not efficient. He said he recently said in an interview that he was good as a survivor but not as a leader. That’s what he feels.

Marianne Levine contributed to this report.

