Maryam Nawaz tested positive for coronavirus





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Reuters / FileMaryam Nawaz in self-quarantine after testing positive. Maryam says she has “symptoms of fever, cough and flu.” Daily virus cases topped 4,000 for the first time in two months.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for the coronavirus, party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Wednesday as fears of a fourth wave of coronavirus surface.

Maryam went into self-quarantine after testing positive, Aurangzeb said, as she called on people to pray for the leader of the PML-N and others infected with the virus.

Later, the PML-N vice president, responding to a tweet, said he was being treated at home and had symptoms such as “fever, cough and flu”.

Notable Pakistani politicians including Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N Chairman Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar have tested positive and have recovered from the virus.

The development comes as the daily count of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan crossed 4,000 for the first time in two months on Wednesday morning after the National Command and Operation Center reported 4,119 new infections.

The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day on May 22.

According to the latest statistics from the NCOC, 52,291 coronavirus tests have been performed in the past 24 hours across the country. Of these, 4,119 returned positive.

Meanwhile, 44 more people have lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 23,133.

The positivity rate also increased again. The current rate is 7.8%

The total number of cases has reached 1,015,827. In addition to this, 7,020 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 935,742 while the number of active cases is 56 952.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pakistan’s coronavirus death rate in July exceeded global death rate figures, according to health ministry officials.

The death rate in July was between 2.30% and 2.37% in Pakistan, according to data shared by the World Health Organization. The global death rate in July was between 2.15% and 2.17%.

Health experts say failure to follow standard operating procedures and lack of vaccination can increase death rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/362201-maryam-nawaz-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

