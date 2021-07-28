Anti-Vaxxer Naomi Wolf Joins Donald Trump’s Doomed Tech Suit





Former President Donald Trump’s legal crusade against big tech has a new ally: Naomi Wolf. Former Democratic campaign advisor, feminist activist and vaccine conspiracy theorist signed as a co-plaintiff in Trump-led social media lawsuit, criticized as a doomed fundraising stunt by experts legal.

In an amended complaint filed in federal court on Wednesday, Wolf said Twitter blew his personal and professional life by sharing his public tweets containing misinformation about vaccines to news organizations and that his account suspension had him lost more than half of his business. model, investors in his business and other sources of income.

Former President Trump and a number of his supporters have filed class actions against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, alleging that the companies were not private entities but a branch of government committed to the removal of their rights under the first amendment. All three companies suspended Trump’s accounts in the wake of the Jan.6 insurgency. Trump has since asked a federal court to award him punitive damages, reestablish his account and declare section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants limited immunity to social media companies for content posted by the users.

The lawsuit comes as social media companies find themselves under new pressure to enforce vaccine conspiracy theories as vaccination has slowed and COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have risen again.

Wolf has spent much of the pandemic sharing misinformation about COVID-19 in general and vaccines in particular. In one case, she claimed the Modernas vaccine was “not really a vaccine but a software platform,” Wolf wrote and explained that she understood “how dangerous it is to have technology in it. his body which can receive “downloads” “. suggested that there was an urgent need for sewage systems to separate ‘urine / feces of vaccinated people from general sewage / water courses’ due to the mistaken belief that they might present a health risk from drinking water.

By June, Twitter had apparently seen enough colorful Wolfs vaccine plots and suspended his account.

In his complaint, Wolf’s main objection appears more concerned with Twitter’s explanations of why he suspended his account than with the suspension itself. The author has had countless damaged personal and professional relationships as a result of what she said on Twitter, based on the erroneous claims made by the media who used information apparently shared by [Twitters] spokesperson.

The offending information cited by Wolf as being shared by Twitter without his consent included his public tweets posted to him by more than 146,000 subscribers.

Following the suspension, the author of numerous best-selling non-fiction books wrote that she had been told that due to negative information from the Twitter spokesperson her next book could not be put. at auction.

The author did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

Wolf, a feminist activist and former campaign advisor to Bill Clinton and Al Gore, was joined by Wayne Allyn Root, conspiracy theorist, conservative radio host and the occasional opening act for a Trump rally.

Root, who falsely claimed that the Democratic Party murdered former DNC member Seth Rich and that the Las Vegas massacre was carried out by ISIS, complained in a court filing that the de-platform works.

Root used his Twitter account as part of a promotion and marketing model that he had used for over fifteen (15) years according to the Amended Complaint, but the Twitters caused significant damage to Mr. Root and his Mark. Twitter opened the Roots account in February for violating its civic integrity policy, which prohibits election misinformation.

The legal theory behind Trump’s class action lawsuit, that social media companies have become arms of government under Section 230 and Democratic lawmakers criticize their moderation

As the Daily Beast recently reported, Trump’s lawyers reached out to Alan Dershowitz, a First Amendment advocate frequently asked by Trumpworld for supporting comments and legal advice, but even the usually Trump-sympathetic Harvard professor expressed his skepticism as to the merits of the case and therefore by far refused to participate in the case.

–Asawin Suebsaeng contributed additional reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-vaxxer-naomi-wolf-joins-donald-trumps-doomed-tech-suit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos