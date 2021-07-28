Israel-Turkey relations: time for government to change to restore relations – opinion

The recent phone call between Presidents Isaac Herzog and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opens a window of opportunity for the improvement of Israeli-Turkish relations. Although the reestablishment of warm relations between the two countries in the 1990s is not feasible for the moment, a return of ambassadors, a resumption of strategic dialogue on regional issues and the expansion of civil and economic cooperation are all achievable political goals that would serve Israel’s interests. To achieve this, the heads of Israel’s “government of change” will need to reconsider the positions they have expressed in the past on Turkey.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman have all expressed vehement opposition to the occasional efforts by Netanyahu to improve relations with Turkey, for various reasons – moral, strategic, of national or electoral honor.

Leftist politicians have sought to distance themselves from Turkey by citing the deterioration of its democracy and have shifted from supporting and improving ties to assimilating the misdeeds of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to that of Erdogan. Gradually, an attitude took hold in Israel’s corridors of power, describing Turkey as an almost hostile state with which efforts to improve relations were a waste of time.

Israeli reactions to Erdogan’s phone call with Herzog reflected this skepticism about Turkey’s intentions. Some have argued that this was just a Turkish effort to win the favor of the Biden administration, whether the move exemplifies Turkish weakness, which should be greeted with a harsh Israeli backlash, or whether it s was Erdogan’s ploy to cover up negative attitudes towards Israel and Jews. Very few in politics or in the public looked at the glass half-full and hailed the move as signaling a desire for dialogue and a break with the confrontational rhetoric that has underpinned Israeli-Turkish relations in recent years.

There is no need for peace or normalization agreements between Israel and Turkey , as what is needed with the countries of the Arab world. The two states have maintained uninterrupted diplomatic relations since 1949. While these relations have experienced ups and downs, some even dramatic, they have never been interrupted. Even over the past decade, despite deep crises in relations, economic and civil ties have been maintained (and sometimes even expanded, for example in commerce), and discreet diplomatic and security contacts have taken place (and have even taken place). led to the 2016 reconciliation agreement, which has not stood the test of time). The movement that is needed now is relatively simple, revolving around the return of the ambassadors to Ankara and Tel Aviv.

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js”; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’, ‘jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);}

To this end, there is no need for a formal agreement or parliamentary resolutions. In 2018, when Turkey expelled the Israeli ambassador, it did not officially degrade relations as it had in the past. Turkey has also failed to make concrete public demands for the restoration of relations, as it did after the Marmara incident in 2010. In return for the rapprochement with Turkey in 2016, Netanyahu offered an apology, was prepared to pay more than $ 20 million in compensation and authorized Turkey to carry out infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu has been publicly criticized for these concessions.

Restoring relations at ambassadorial level would not require such steps. It could simply be presented as the repair of an essentially technical error, and the return of the ambassadors could happen quickly, almost overnight. And if Israel succeeds in mobilizing Turkey’s aid for negotiations with Hamas over the return of Israeli prisoners and the bodies of its soldiers, which Netanyahu failed to achieve in 2016, it would bring public benefit and policy to the architects of the agreement. Israel has already proven that it can improve relations with Turkey without harming other regional relations it values ​​more – with Egypt, Greece and Cyprus. It will also be able to do so now and has already sent a message to this effect to its Hellenic partners.

Improving ties with Turkey would expand Israel’s options in the Mediterranean – from Turkey to Morocco – and its ability to play a key role in the region. Israel would also strategically benefit from establishing a dialogue with Turkey on Syria, Iran and Russia – issues on which the two countries have more common interests than one might imagine. New opportunities would also emerge for Israeli-Turkish economic and civil cooperation. At the same time, it is important not to ignore the major divisions between Israel and Turkey over the Palestinian issue, which have undermined previous attempts to improve relations. It might be possible, for example, to identify an area in which Turkey could play a role in efforts led by Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej to strengthen Israel’s economic ties with the Palestinian Authority.

Herzog should continue to play an important role in deepening the positive dialogue between the parties. Also in 2016, three months before the signing of the reconciliation agreement, a phone call between former President Reuven Rivlin and Erdogan helped improve the climate.

But the maturation of a diplomatic rapprochement requires the involvement of the government, in particular the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Turkish officials have identified potential for cooperation with Israel, especially in the areas of tourism, technology and energy, and this can be harnessed to create a dialogue between professionals on both sides and the ministers concerned. . The Ministry of Economy is also important in this regard given the intensive trade between countries, as are the Ministries of Health and Environmental Protection as they deal with issues of increasing importance to countries. two countries.

The expansion and diversification of ties between government officials could pave the way for a possible conversation between Bennett and Erdogan, perhaps even a side meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in September in New York.

During his visit to Brussels this month, Lapid spoke of optimism as a political force. On the Turkish question, the time has come to use that strength and test an improved relationship. After all, repairing frayed relations became the initial hallmark of the new Israeli government’s foreign policy – with Jordan, with the American Democrats, with the European Union and even with the Palestinian Authority.

Could Israeli-Turkish relations also evolve in this direction, despite the obvious difficulties, the historical baggage and the glass ceiling of the relationship?

At the very least, it deserves careful consideration by diplomats, pundits, and especially the heads of Israel’s “change government” – despite everything they have said in the past about Turkey.

The writer is the president and founder of Mitvim – the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policy and lecturer at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.