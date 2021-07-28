Horny Dogs: What Can Boris Johnson Do Against His Pet Dilyns’ Romantic Impulses? | Boris Johnson





Last name: Excited dogs. Age: Since the first time a dog hit a caveman’s leg. Appearance: Scruffy, unkempt hair, inclined to follow their lowest impulses to the detriment of everyone around them. Reminds me of someone … wait a minute. He is absolutely, certainly not a notoriously scruffy person with unkempt hair. It’s about the fact that Boris Johnson has a very horny dog. Does he have? Very. On a trip to Guildford this week, Johnson sadly revealed that he has trouble controlling his dog’s romantic impulses. His dog has romantic desires? Oh, how you wouldn’t believe. Speaking to a police dog handler, he exclaimed: My dog ​​is on people’s legs all the time. What a bad dog. You may have heard of this dog before. Not that long ago, reports revealed Johnson’s dog caused carnage in Checkers by mounting just about anything he had his eyes set on. I remind It got so bad that Carrie Johnson was forced to angrily refute claims that Johnson’s dog was so excited that she was considering getting rid of him. There has never been a happier, healthier, and more loved dog than our Dilyn, she wrote. Wait, is this actually a dog? Yes, of course that’s it. I’ve been saying Boris Johnson’s dog all this time. What the hell did you think I was talking about? No matter. Either way, this isn’t Dilyn’s first time in the news. His lack of discipline once became so pronounced that Johnson would have cry: Someone shoot this fucking dog! at a time of great tension. He apparently isn’t home trained either. To pursue? Yes, of course Dilyn. What is happening to you today? Never mind. Either way, horny dogs can be a real headache for their owners, but it’s important to remember that dogs don’t work just for sexual reasons. Oh really? Not at all. They work for a number of reasons. They may be over-excited, or lacking in attention, or to relieve stress and anxiety, or maybe they have a bladder infection. Is there a way to discourage an excited dog? Oh, a lot. You need to make sure they get enough exercise and remove any items in the house that could trigger outbursts of stress. Or you could force them to stop and reward their good behavior with a treat. It won’t happen overnight, of course, and it may not work at all. In that case, you should probably just reject it. What? You can’t vote for Dilyn, she’s a dog. What about you today? Say: Maybe it would be better if he was sterilized. Do not say : I don’t know what to do about Dilyn, however.

