Jokowi relaxes operations, hospitals have potential to collapse again if we are careless

The policy of President Joko Widodo relax economic activity Extending the Level 4 Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) from July 26 to August 2, 2021 is very risky.

Relaxing activities when COVID-19 cases are not fully under control can potentially create yoyo effect or reuse of hospital beds and will eventually increase mortality again.

The declining trend in bed utilization in hospitals on the island of Java is indeed wrong a government base extend restrictions after July 25. In this last extension, popular market that sells basic necessities licensed to operate under strict sanitary protocols and limited hours of operation and capacity.

Restrictions on community activities (Emergency PPKM) from July 3 to 20 in Java and Bali began to show its impact on the decrease in the number of use of hospital beds (BOR RS). Since July 20, the number of beds in use at various hospitals in Java has started to decline, but not significantly.

At the national level on July 20, 2021, the occupancy rate of hospital rooms (bed occupancy rate, BOR RS) was at 75.28% and fell to 69.88% on July 27. DKI Jakarta province, as the area with the highest cases in Indonesia, also experienced a similar phenomenon, which fell from 84% on July 20 to 72.20% on July 27.

However, this drop in occupancy of hospital rooms could increase further if the flow of people is relaxed at an inopportune time. Experience Malaysia show it.

BOR and death rate

One of the negative effects of the high utilization rate of hospital beds is the increased death rate.

Research in English involving 6,686 intensive care patients between April 2 and December 1, 2020, showed that the death rate of COVID-19 patients increased when the intensive care occupancy rate was above 85%.

It’s proven in Indonesia.

In July, when the bed occupancy rate exceeded the ideal norm, several times the daily death rate in Indonesia experienced new record even be tallest in the world.

The case fatality rate (case fatality rate) Indonesia to July 27 (2.68%) also still exceeds the global (2.14%) and Asian (1.44%) average.

The positivity rate is still high

Positivity rateThe comparison between the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of tests performed is one of the indicators used to see the potential scale of cases in the community. WHO has set the ideal limit below five percent.

From July 16 to 20, the figure positivity rate in various provinces of the island of Java begins to show a downward trend. This trend positively contributed to the fall in the BOR RS which began to be felt from July 20.

But we must be vigilant.

Besides the fact that the percentage decrease is still much higher than the ideal number, the figure of positivity rate in several provinces of the island of Java has started to rise again since July 21-27.

During this time, Banten Province again increased from 36.98% to 38.08%, West Java from 42.3% to 45.27%, Central java from 41.84% to 48.63% and so on East Java from 39.81% to 47.09%.

Delta and the risks of hospitalization

Based on data from the Research and Development Agency of the Ministry of Health, the most common variant of the corona virus is currently found in indonesia is the Delta variant.

Recent studies in Scotland Posted in Lancet found that this variant almost doubled the risk of hospitalization for patients compared to the Alpha variant.

Other studies in English analysis of 38,805 samples revealed that the Delta variant was associated with a 2.61-fold higher risk of hospitalization at 14 days than the Alpha variant and a 1.67-fold increase in emergency care.

In view of this, government and society should still be careful. Potential return reboundI predict that the number of patients who will require treatment in hospital will still be high.

Learn from Malaysia

Effect yo-yo or reboundWe can see the return of COVID cases due to neglect, now we can see it happening in Malaysia.

Recorded from January 2021 to the end of July, there were three peak waves that crashed Malaysia.

In Malaysia, on February 4, 2021, the first daily peak of cases occurred with the number of daily cases reaching 146.87 per million people. That figure then dropped sharply to just about 37 positive cases per million people on April 1.

But after the government’s easing, daily cases rose again, even this second wave was well above the first peak of 239 daily cases per million people on June 3, 2021.

In addition, daily cases have fallen again. This causes neglect which results in the emergence of a third wave of impact. It peaked on July 25 with 427.69 daily cases per million people and that number has the potential to continue to rise.

By comparison, Indonesia’s highest daily case so far was only 182.94 per million people, which happened on July 18 yesterday.

What happened in Malaysia can be a lesson for government and society that we should not be negligent. Even Malaysia, which already has 2-3 times the vaccine population coverage compared to Indonesia, can still feel the brunt of the tripling of cases.

Percentage of people who have been vaccinated in Malaysia until July 27, 2021 up to 20% for the full dose and 18% for the first dose. While in Indonesia it was only 6.8% for the full dose and 9.7% for the first dose.

Even for several provinces of the island of Java, in the group of the elderly, vaccination coverage is still very low. Although this group has a high risk of being treated to the hospital and Dead higher when infected.

Data by July 27, the percentage of coverage for the first dose of vaccination for the elderly in Banten province was only 17.42%, West Java 17.34%, East Java 20%, Central Java 29.24% and Yogyakarta 48%.

Only DKI Jakarta has successfully vaccinated older people over half of the population, or 79.41%.

Centralized isolation location

In addition to tightening community movements, the establishment of various places of centralized isolation (isoters) for patients without symptoms and with mild symptoms as in DKI Jakarta, DIY, West Java, Central java, East Java is a very effective policy to remove the increasing use of hospital beds during the height of the pandemic, as it is today.

This strategy should be maintained and continue to be developed in various regions outside of Java. Because right now there is also an explosion of cases start to change outside of Java.

The government must also update its policies and technical guide related to the standard of centralized isolation facilities for the regions. This is important so that centralized isolation places established in various regions have the same minimum standards and quality, are comfortable and safe for patients and health workers.