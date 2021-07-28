Telangana: 4,383 kilos of ganja worth Rs 8.4 crore seized | Hyderabad News





BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM / KHAMMAM: In a major take, police from Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts dismantled three interstate cannabis trafficking rackets and seized 4,383 kilos of cannabis worth Rs 8.4 crore. Police arrested 11 hawkers for attempting to peddle contraband from Andhra Pradesh to the states of Telangana and North India. Chunchupalli police from Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday evening intercepted two DCM vans in the town of Kothagudem. Police intercepted the two vans with Telangana and Haryana registration numbers at Brundavanam in Kothagudem. From the first van, cops arrested K Venkatesh, 45, from Jagadgirigutta and K Subhash, 33, from Bidar, who were carrying 2,562 kilograms of ganja on instructions from runaway accused Prashant in Hyderabad. From the second van, police arrested K Nafeez, 25, from Bharatpur, Rajasthan and Imran Khan, 41, from Faridabad, Haryana for attempting to transport 1,090 kilograms of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Haryana on the instructions of the fleeing accused, Arshad Khan. Together, in the two DCM vans, the police seized 3653 kilos of bagged ganja and the value of the contraband seized was Rs 7.3 crore. “The defendants confessed to buying ganja from strangers in the area of ​​the Chintoor agency in Andhra Pradesh,” said Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt. Similarly, Khammam Rural Police and task force detectives conducted a vehicle check in Koti Dhabha, near Yedulapuram X Roads, near Khammam town on Wednesday morning, and intercepted three four-wheeled vehicles. Seven people traveling in the three vehicles were taken into police custody after police found packages of cannabis inside the vehicles. Police seized 146 packets of ganja weighing 730 kilograms concealed in the three vehicles and arrested the seven defendants, Ashu Miyan, 25, Mohammed Asif, 35, Anish Khan, 20, Md Arif Qureishi, 35, Mousin, 23 year-old Md Yamin, 33, all from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Maloth Pavan Kumar, 25, driver from Kothagudem. The value of the seized ganja was Rs 1.09 crore. According to Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier, Aligarh hawkers sold electronics and clothing while staying in the Sricity neighborhood of Khammam. Recently they made a plan to buy ganja from suppliers in Chintapalli, Visakhapatnam and transport it to Uttar Pradesh. Based on the accused’s confession, police seized two DCM vans and a Bolero van kept at a godown on the outskirts of Khammam.

