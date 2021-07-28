Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter followers cross 70 million mark





New Delhi: Achieving yet another feat on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the world’s most followed politician on the microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday. PM Modi’s Twitter account today surpassed the 70 million (7 crore) subscriber mark. With this achievement, Prime Minister Modi has now reached the top of the list of most followed politicians on Twitter, overtaking former United States President Donald Trump. After former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi’s name topped the list of popular leaders on the microblogging site. However, before PM Modi, this title was recorded in Trump’s name. Almost 88.7 million people, or 8.87 crore, followed the personal Twitter account of US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, PM Modi was second in the list of active world leaders. Meanwhile, nearly 64.7 million people, or 6 crore 47 lakh, followed PM Modi. PM Modi has been one of the most searched politicians on various social media sites including Twitter, Youtube and Google in 2020. A report released by Checkbrand in November 2020 said Prime Minister Modi was the most popular politician on social media in the country as he led the most trends on platforms like Twitter, Google Search and YouTube in August. to October. The report also stated that the brand’s value in monetary terms based on Prime Minister Modi’s engagement and supporters stood at 3.36 billion rupees (336 crore rupees) in 2020.

