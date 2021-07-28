Blinken Meets Dalai Lama’s “Representative” in Message to China | Washington Examiner





NEW DELHI Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a subtle show of solidarity with the Dalai Lama, continuing the theme of American and Indian support for Tibetan Buddhists in exile as Chinese Communist officials celebrate their control over the suppressed minority. “In a time of growing global threats to democracy and international freedoms, we are talking about a democratic recession, it is vital that we two leading democracies continue to unite to support these ideals,” Blinken said on Wednesday . Blinken delivered the message as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a month expression Sikh farmers who mix in parliament with the Pegasus scandal, following recent revelations which suggest that Indian officials have been spying on domestic journalists. The inclusion of Tibetan Buddhists gave the meeting a double meaning, days after Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping visited Tibet to assert Beijing’s plan to subject the religious community to the will of the Communist regime. CHINA RESOLUTELY OPPOSED TO PRO-TAIWAN AND TIBET MEASURES ON EXPENDITURE “The Indian people and the American people believe in human dignity, equal opportunity, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion and belief,” said Blinken. “These are fundamental tenets of democracies like ours, and our goal is to give real meaning to these words and to constantly renew our commitment to these ideals.” The panel discussion featured the director of the Maison du Tibet, Venerable Geshe Dorji Damdul, senior member of the cultural center based by the Dalai Lama in 1965, and was one of two meetings with Tibetans in exile on Wednesday. “Secretary Blinken had the opportunity to meet briefly this morning in New Delhi with a representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the representative of the Tibetan Central Administration Ngodup Dongchung,” said a spokesperson for the State Department. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER The meetings also followed a high-profile gesture by Modi, who wished the Dalai Lama a happy birthday earlier this month on the first. Public recognition by the Indian Prime Minister of a conversation with the religious leader. The Chinese authorities, however, punished the Tibetans who also honored the Dalai Lama on his birthday. “[Twenty] or 30 other Tibetans were suspected of having been arrested around the birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, “a Tibetan central administration report revealed earlier this month. “Very little is known about the arrest of this group of Tibetans due to the communications crackdown and strict surveillance put in place by the Chinese authorities. Original location: Blinken meets Dalai Lama ‘representative’ in message to China

