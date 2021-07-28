Interior Minister asks Indramayu to step up vaccinations





Indramayu (ANTARA) – Interior Minister Tito Karnavian has called on the Indramayu district government in West Java province to implement a strategy to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations. “Please speed up the vaccinations and prepare scenarios so that when the vaccines have been received, the vaccinations can be performed quickly,” he said Wednesday during a visit to the Indramayu district chief’s room. He also cited a report from the Indramayu district government, which showed that immunization coverage in the district is still low. The government’s COVID-19 vaccination program targets two-thirds of the population of Indramayu district, which is estimated at around 1.8 million, the minister said. However, currently only 11% of the target population has been vaccinated, he said. Karnavian acknowledged that the low immunization coverage in Indramayu district is linked to the limited supply of vaccines received by local governments from the central government. “Currently, only 215,000 inhabitants have been injected. This is due to the minimal supply of vaccines received,” he observed. Under such conditions, it is essential that the Indramayu district government prepare scenarios so that vaccinations can be carried out promptly whenever a vaccine supply is received, Karnavian said. “People are enthusiastic about participating in the immunization program. For this reason, the execution must be done quickly and without causing a crowd,” he said. In an effort to boost immunity and break the chain of transmission of COVID-19, the Indonesian government has implemented a free vaccination program on January 13, 2021. President Joko Widodo was the first to receive a COVID vaccine in the program. According to data provided by the Ministry of Health, as of July 28, 2021, up to 45,734,912 citizens had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 19,103,162 citizens had been fully vaccinated. Related News: Ensuring Availability of COVID-19 Vaccines in Indonesian Regions: DPR

President Orders Immediate Use Of Remaining Vaccine Stocks

